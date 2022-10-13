The Personal Care Appliances Market Is Expected To Grow At An Almost 6% Rate With The Rise Of The E-commerce Industry As Per The Business Research Company's Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the personal care appliances market, the increase in the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the personal care appliances market going forward. The e-commerce industry refers to the transactions of sale of products online. E-commerce helps in easy promotion and sales of products to customers. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, a government-based promotion agency, the e-commerce market in India reached $52.57 billion and $67-84 billion in 2020 and 2021 respectively and is expected to reach $350 billion by 2030. Therefore, the positive outlook of the e-commerce industry is driving the personal care appliances market growth.



The global personal care appliances market size is expected to grow from $18.22 billion in 2021 to $19.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The global personal care appliances market share is expected to reach $24.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the personal care appliances market. Companies are emphasizing launching new technologically advanced products to capture significant market share. For instance, in January 2021, Panasonic, a Japan-based conglomerate company operating in personal care appliances launched a new hair dryer (EH-NA67-W) for all ages and genders. The newly launched EH-NA67-W uses patented nanotechnology to reduce hair damage from daily brushing. Also, in August 2020, Philips, a Dutch conglomerate company operating in personal care appliances introduced a brand-new Hair Clipper 3000 series under the male grooming category designed with advanced Dual Cut and Trim & Flow Technology. The newly launched Philips Hair Clipper delivers maximum precision making it easy to get a salon-like haircut at home.

Major players in the personal care appliances market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, The Wahl Clipper Corporation, Vega Industries Private Limited, Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory, Braun GmbH, Norelco Consumer Products Company and Johnson & Johnson.

The global personal care appliances market analysis is segmented by product into hair care, hair removal, oral care, other products; by distribution channel into online, offline; by end-use into female, male.

North America was the largest region in the personal care appliances market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global personal care appliances market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the personal care appliances market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide personal care appliances market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, personal care appliances market segments and geographies, personal care appliances market trends, personal care appliances market drivers, personal care appliances market restraints, personal care appliances market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

