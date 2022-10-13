Manual Aseptic Sampling Favoured by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Due to Cost-effectiveness & Easy-to-Use Qualities: Fact.MR Analysis

New York, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global aseptic sampling market is currently valued at US$ 388.1 million. Market expansion is largely fueled by rising biopharmaceutical demand, strict government regulations to assure the safety of medicines, and increased financing for life science research initiatives.



To avoid contamination during the collection procedure, aseptic sampling involves taking samples under sterile circumstances. Aseptic samples are typically utilized to verify a procedure and back up some findings made during the procedure and assure product safety and get rid of product contamination.

The worldwide aseptic sampling market is anticipated to develop over the projected period as more pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses employ aseptic sampling to lower the risk of product contamination. Furthermore, it is anticipated that rising respective government activities to guarantee product quality and safety will support market expansion.

Demand for aseptic manual sampling is anticipated to be high due to the long history of manual aseptic sampling in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The development of single-use aseptic sampling methods has assisted firms in avoiding costly problems and cross-contamination. Manufacturers are hesitant to switch to automated sampling since it is expensive and requires skilled people to handle the procedure.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of aseptic sampling devices are expected to rise at a CAGR of 11% during the next 5 years.

The global aseptic sampling market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 654 million by 2027.

China’s aseptic sampling market is expected to reach US$ 143 million by 2027.

Global sales of manual aseptic sampling are predicted to surge ahead at an impressive CAGR of 12%.

The United States dominates the North America aseptic sampling market. Due to the existence of major market participants and growing government support for the development and quality of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, the United States is anticipated to have a sizeable proportion of the market.

Companies have been participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their product lines, production capabilities, and competitive differentiation.

For instance, Basic Laboratory, Inc., a full-service provider of environmental analytical testing with offices in northern California, was bought by Pace Analytical Services in November 2021.



Key Segments in Aseptic Sampling Industry Research

By Type: Manual Aseptic Sampling Automatic Aseptic Sampling





By Technique:



Off-line At-line On-line



By Application: Upstream Downstream





By End User:



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations R&D Departments Others





By Region:



North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Winning Strategy

Major firms are concentrating on expansion, collaborations, and alliances to raise their market shares in aseptic sampling on a global scale.

One of the industry's top competitors in aseptic sampling is Merck. The company's dominant position can be ascribed to its wide range of aseptic sample services and considerable geographic reach. To improve its market, share and profits, the corporation concentrates on the fast-developing Asia Pacific region. To enhance the supply of its products in the region, the corporation created life science facilities in South Korea, China, India, and Singapore in recent years. Such advancements assist Merck in increasing its market share and retaining its top position in aseptic sampling.

In 2020, Merck stated that it would be building a new biotech development center in Switzerland. The facility's main goals will be the creation of biotech pharmaceuticals and clinical study data. For this goal, the corporation will invest around US$ 282.5 million.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aseptic sampling market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (manual aseptic sampling, automatic aseptic sampling), technique (off-line, at-line, on-line), application (upstream, downstream), and end user (biotechnology & pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research & manufacturing organizations, R&D departments, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

