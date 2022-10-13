Wounded Warriors Family Support, Assurant Present Georgia Marine Veteran with Modified 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Truck

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), through the Assurant Foundation, presented retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Adams of Gainesville, Georgia, with a specially modified 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck as part of the WWFS Mobility is Freedom program.

“It is an honor and privilege to partner with the Assurant Foundation to provide combat-wounded veterans mobility,” Wounded Warriors Family Support President and CEO Kate McCauley said. “Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat wounded veterans, such as Sean, will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family.”



Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. Across the U.S., there are 350 veterans who need modified vehicles because of their combat-related injuries. Assurant has partnered with WWFS since 2018. This is the second mobility-modified vehicle presented to a veteran since the collaboration was formed.



“Supporting veterans is an important part of our community involvement at Assurant, and we do that throughout the year in collaboration with our newest Employee Resource Group, Veterans@Assurant,” Assurant President and CEO Keith Demmings said. “In partnership with WWFS, we honor Sean’s service and sacrifice and hope this new truck will help his farm business thrive.”



The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks had a profound effect on Adams, who enlisted in the Marines after he graduated from high school. Adams was in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on a reconnaissance patrol when he was severely injured by an improvised explosive device on Feb. 10, 2012.

The blast took both of Adams’ legs above the knee and injured both hands and his right arm. He also lost partial vision in his left eye. Adams considers the Navy Hospital Corpsmen and Marines who helped him in the field that day true heroes.

The new truck will help Adams work on his 67-acre hay farm. Mobility modifications include the installation of a special wheelchair lift, a digital accelerator ring and a custom brake handle.

“As a veteran, I have seen how much our service members sacrifice to keep our country safe,” said Alex Punsalan, senior vice president, P&C Claims and Executive Sponsor of Veterans@Assurant. “I’m proud to be part of a company that recognizes the challenges veterans face and honored to be able to support veterans like Sean as part of my work at Assurant.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant .

