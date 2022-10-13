Global Corporate Wellness Market to Reach $94.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Wellness Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895920/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corporate Wellness estimated at US$59.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$94.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Health Risk Assessment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

- The Corporate Wellness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.Smoking Cessation Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

- In the global Smoking Cessation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 164 Featured)

ADURO, INC.

Beacon Health Options, Inc.

Bupa Wellness Pty Ltd

Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych Corporation

EXOS

Fitbit Health Solutions

HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited

LifeWorks Inc.

Marino Wellness

Privia Health, LLC

Sodexo Group

The Vitality Group, Inc.

Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Virgin Pulse, Inc.

Well Nation ®

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Wellsource, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

EXHIBIT 1: Corporate Wellness - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

163 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Workplace Stress: The Silently Emerging Public Health Crisis &

the Biggest Threat for Employee Health in the 21st Century

Health & Economic Consequences of Workplace Stress

EXHIBIT 2: Major Causes of Stress in the Workplace

How Corporate Wellness Programs Can Help?

COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Work Related Stress Making

Corporate Wellness More Important Now Than Ever

Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the Pandemic

Here?s Why Exercise & Fitness Amid the Pandemic Should Take

Precedence in Corporate Wellness Programs

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, What is the Pandemic Prognosis &

Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the

Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in

2022

EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 4: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 5: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 6: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of

January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 7: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

EXHIBIT 8: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for

2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 9: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

Corporate Wellness Programs: What Are They? Why Are They

Important & What Benefits Do They Offer?

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Growing Much Faster Than

National GDP

EXHIBIT 10: Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP

Growth Means Companies Need to Rein-in Healthcare Costs to

Prevent Profitability From Taking a Hit: Healthcare Costs as

a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Rising Employers’ Health Costs Underlines the Importance of

Well Drafted & Managed Wellness Programs

The Pandemic Pushes Up Healthcare Costs Even Higher Forcing

Companies to Strategize on Wellness Programs to Contain Costs

EXHIBIT 11: Given that Sick Employees Can be Bottom Line

Killers, Wellness Programs Join the League of Strategies Vital

for Business Continuity & Preparedness: Average Worker &

Employer Health Premium Contribution in the U.S. for the

Years 2010, 2015 & 2021 (In US$)

EXHIBIT 12: Companies Adopting Wellness Programs Increases,

Underlining Growing Awareness Among Employers of the Many

Benefits Offered: % of Companies Offering Health Benefits in

the U.S. for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2021

Negative Impact of Employee Absenteeism on Corporate Balance

Sheet Drives the Focus Squarely on Wellness Programs

EXHIBIT 13: The Sizeable Impact of Employee Absenteeism on

Productivity & Revenue Means Companies Need to Step-Up Their

Wellness Programs: Direct Costs of Worker Absence as a

Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

EXHIBIT 14: An Attempt to Measure the Productivity Loss

Suffered Due to Absent Employees Reveals Why Companies Need to

Prioritize Wellness Programs & Strategies: Total Cost of

Productivity Loss as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

EXHIBIT 15: High Cost of Unplanned Absence Along with the Fact

that Sickness is Cited as the Most Common Cause of Unplanned

Absence, Health of Employees Should Take Center Stage if

Companies Plan to Be Successful: Impact of Unplanned Absence

(% Disruption Caused)

EXHIBIT 16: The Industry With the Highest Absenteeism Rates

Will Be Key Revenue Spinners & Attractive Customers for

Wellness Program Service Providers: Absenteeism by Industry

(In %) Taking the U.S. as a Case-In-Point

Widely Prevalent Nicotine Addiction & Abuse Encourages

Companies to Implement Innovative Smoking Cessation Programs

EXHIBIT 17: With 15% of the World Population Addicted to

Smoking, Wellness Programs Can No Longer Ignore the Need to

Help Employees With Tobacco De-Addiction: Global Number of

Tobacco Smokers (In Million) for the Year 2021

Rise in Chronic Diseases Makes Health Risk Assessment, Fitness &

Health Screening Important Aspects of An Effective Wellness

Program

EXHIBIT 18: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the

Need for Addressing Management of These Diseases in Wellness

Programs: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021 and 2030

EXHIBIT 19: Companies Transforming Workplace Health & Happiness

Have a Higher Chance of Business Success: Percentage of Firms

in the U.S Offering Different Types of Health Support & Care

as Part of Their Wellness Programs for the Year 2021

COVID-19 Experience Will Drive Increased Adoption of New

Infectious Disease Testing, Tracking & Employee Health

Screening Tools

EXHIBIT 20: Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging &

Re-Emerging Infections Brings the Importance of Infectious

Disease Testing in Wellness Programs Into the Spotlight:

Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50

Years

EXHIBIT 21: High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious

Diseases Means Companies Need to Protect the Sanctity of the

Workplace & Prevent Spread of Infections Among Employees: RO

Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

COVID-19 Accelerates Telemedicine?s Natural Fit into Corporate

Wellness Strategies

EXHIBIT 22: Telemedicine is a Massive Cost Saver as Compared to

Other Modes of Orchestrating Employee Healthcare Services: %

of Hospitals & Organizations in the U.S. Reporting Various

Levels of Cost Reductions from the Use of Telemedicine

EXHIBIT 23: Increase in Number of Hospitals Offering

Telemedicine Services Means Telemedicine Can Easily &

Effectively Integrated into Corporate Wellness Programs: % of

Hospitals in the U.S. Fully or Partially Implementing

Telehealth Services for Years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2022

and 2024

EXHIBIT 24: Robustly Growing Telemedicine Market Stands

Testimony to the Increasing Adoption of this Innovative

Healthcare Delivery Method: Global Opportunity for

Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Globesity: The Global Epidemic of Obesity Forces Companies to

Include Nutrition & Weight Management as Part of Wellness

Programs

EXHIBIT 25: Wellness Programs Need to Address Obesity as

Incidence Rates Increase Underlining the Need to Help

Employees With Lifestyle Management for the Right Work &

Health Balance: Prevalence of Obesity as a % of Adult

Population by Country

Workplace Fitness Center & Onsite Gyms Grow in Popularity

Cafeterias Wellness Programs: A Vital Part of Obesity

Management at the Workplace

Remote Wellness in the Age of Work from Home (WFM) Gains in

Significance

Mental Health As Part of Corporate Wellness Programs Gains

Sudden Popularity Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Mental Health Apps As Part of Corporate Wellness Programs Grow

in Popularity

EXHIBIT 26: Stress Amid the Pandemic Takes Its Toll On Mental

Well-Being, Forcing Employers to Emphasize on Mental Health in

Corporate Wellness Programs: % of Adults Experiencing Anxiety &

Depression During the Pandemic Period February to

September 2020

EXHIBIT 27: Prevalence of Mental Disorders in Global Population

by Type of Disease as of the Year 2021

EXHIBIT 28: Gen Zers Are More Vulnerable to Developing Mental

Disorders: % of Adults Reporting Good to Excellent Mental

Health by Generation Type

EXHIBIT 29: Gen Zers Discovering the Depths of One?s

Loneliness! Why: % of U.S Adults Who Experience Loneliness by

Generation

Innovation is the Key to Success of Corporate Wellness Programs

VR Relaxation Pods - A Key Innovation in Wellness

AI Emerges as the Wellness Expert in the Corporate Space



