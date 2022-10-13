Global Corporate Wellness Market to Reach $94.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Wellness Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895920/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corporate Wellness estimated at US$59.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$94.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Health Risk Assessment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Corporate Wellness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.Smoking Cessation Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
- In the global Smoking Cessation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
EXHIBIT 1: Corporate Wellness - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
163 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Workplace Stress: The Silently Emerging Public Health Crisis &
the Biggest Threat for Employee Health in the 21st Century
Health & Economic Consequences of Workplace Stress
EXHIBIT 2: Major Causes of Stress in the Workplace
How Corporate Wellness Programs Can Help?
COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Work Related Stress Making
Corporate Wellness More Important Now Than Ever
Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the Pandemic
Here?s Why Exercise & Fitness Amid the Pandemic Should Take
Precedence in Corporate Wellness Programs
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, What is the Pandemic Prognosis &
Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the
Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in
2022
EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 4: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
January 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 5: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 6: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of
January 2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 7: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 8: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
Corporate Wellness Programs: What Are They? Why Are They
Important & What Benefits Do They Offer?
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Growing Much Faster Than
National GDP
EXHIBIT 10: Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP
Growth Means Companies Need to Rein-in Healthcare Costs to
Prevent Profitability From Taking a Hit: Healthcare Costs as
a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
Rising Employers’ Health Costs Underlines the Importance of
Well Drafted & Managed Wellness Programs
The Pandemic Pushes Up Healthcare Costs Even Higher Forcing
Companies to Strategize on Wellness Programs to Contain Costs
EXHIBIT 11: Given that Sick Employees Can be Bottom Line
Killers, Wellness Programs Join the League of Strategies Vital
for Business Continuity & Preparedness: Average Worker &
Employer Health Premium Contribution in the U.S. for the
Years 2010, 2015 & 2021 (In US$)
EXHIBIT 12: Companies Adopting Wellness Programs Increases,
Underlining Growing Awareness Among Employers of the Many
Benefits Offered: % of Companies Offering Health Benefits in
the U.S. for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2021
Negative Impact of Employee Absenteeism on Corporate Balance
Sheet Drives the Focus Squarely on Wellness Programs
EXHIBIT 13: The Sizeable Impact of Employee Absenteeism on
Productivity & Revenue Means Companies Need to Step-Up Their
Wellness Programs: Direct Costs of Worker Absence as a
Percentage of Payroll Expenditure
EXHIBIT 14: An Attempt to Measure the Productivity Loss
Suffered Due to Absent Employees Reveals Why Companies Need to
Prioritize Wellness Programs & Strategies: Total Cost of
Productivity Loss as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure
EXHIBIT 15: High Cost of Unplanned Absence Along with the Fact
that Sickness is Cited as the Most Common Cause of Unplanned
Absence, Health of Employees Should Take Center Stage if
Companies Plan to Be Successful: Impact of Unplanned Absence
(% Disruption Caused)
EXHIBIT 16: The Industry With the Highest Absenteeism Rates
Will Be Key Revenue Spinners & Attractive Customers for
Wellness Program Service Providers: Absenteeism by Industry
(In %) Taking the U.S. as a Case-In-Point
Widely Prevalent Nicotine Addiction & Abuse Encourages
Companies to Implement Innovative Smoking Cessation Programs
EXHIBIT 17: With 15% of the World Population Addicted to
Smoking, Wellness Programs Can No Longer Ignore the Need to
Help Employees With Tobacco De-Addiction: Global Number of
Tobacco Smokers (In Million) for the Year 2021
Rise in Chronic Diseases Makes Health Risk Assessment, Fitness &
Health Screening Important Aspects of An Effective Wellness
Program
EXHIBIT 18: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the
Need for Addressing Management of These Diseases in Wellness
Programs: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021 and 2030
EXHIBIT 19: Companies Transforming Workplace Health & Happiness
Have a Higher Chance of Business Success: Percentage of Firms
in the U.S Offering Different Types of Health Support & Care
as Part of Their Wellness Programs for the Year 2021
COVID-19 Experience Will Drive Increased Adoption of New
Infectious Disease Testing, Tracking & Employee Health
Screening Tools
EXHIBIT 20: Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging &
Re-Emerging Infections Brings the Importance of Infectious
Disease Testing in Wellness Programs Into the Spotlight:
Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50
Years
EXHIBIT 21: High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious
Diseases Means Companies Need to Protect the Sanctity of the
Workplace & Prevent Spread of Infections Among Employees: RO
Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
COVID-19 Accelerates Telemedicine?s Natural Fit into Corporate
Wellness Strategies
EXHIBIT 22: Telemedicine is a Massive Cost Saver as Compared to
Other Modes of Orchestrating Employee Healthcare Services: %
of Hospitals & Organizations in the U.S. Reporting Various
Levels of Cost Reductions from the Use of Telemedicine
EXHIBIT 23: Increase in Number of Hospitals Offering
Telemedicine Services Means Telemedicine Can Easily &
Effectively Integrated into Corporate Wellness Programs: % of
Hospitals in the U.S. Fully or Partially Implementing
Telehealth Services for Years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2022
and 2024
EXHIBIT 24: Robustly Growing Telemedicine Market Stands
Testimony to the Increasing Adoption of this Innovative
Healthcare Delivery Method: Global Opportunity for
Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
Globesity: The Global Epidemic of Obesity Forces Companies to
Include Nutrition & Weight Management as Part of Wellness
Programs
EXHIBIT 25: Wellness Programs Need to Address Obesity as
Incidence Rates Increase Underlining the Need to Help
Employees With Lifestyle Management for the Right Work &
Health Balance: Prevalence of Obesity as a % of Adult
Population by Country
Workplace Fitness Center & Onsite Gyms Grow in Popularity
Cafeterias Wellness Programs: A Vital Part of Obesity
Management at the Workplace
Remote Wellness in the Age of Work from Home (WFM) Gains in
Significance
Mental Health As Part of Corporate Wellness Programs Gains
Sudden Popularity Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
Mental Health Apps As Part of Corporate Wellness Programs Grow
in Popularity
EXHIBIT 26: Stress Amid the Pandemic Takes Its Toll On Mental
Well-Being, Forcing Employers to Emphasize on Mental Health in
Corporate Wellness Programs: % of Adults Experiencing Anxiety &
Depression During the Pandemic Period February to
September 2020
EXHIBIT 27: Prevalence of Mental Disorders in Global Population
by Type of Disease as of the Year 2021
EXHIBIT 28: Gen Zers Are More Vulnerable to Developing Mental
Disorders: % of Adults Reporting Good to Excellent Mental
Health by Generation Type
EXHIBIT 29: Gen Zers Discovering the Depths of One?s
Loneliness! Why: % of U.S Adults Who Experience Loneliness by
Generation
Innovation is the Key to Success of Corporate Wellness Programs
VR Relaxation Pods - A Key Innovation in Wellness
AI Emerges as the Wellness Expert in the Corporate Space
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
