Global Supercapacitors Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supercapacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879137/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Supercapacitors Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Supercapacitors estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Double Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pseudocapacitor segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $322.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR

- The Supercapacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$322.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 13.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR.Hybrid Segment to Record 19.6% CAGR

- In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$365 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)

AVX Corp.

CAP-XX Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

ELNA CO., LTD.

Loxus Inc.

KORCHIP Corporation

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Instruments Inc.

Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd.

SHENZHEN TOPMAY ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

TOKIN Corporation.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879137/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Search for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions Beyond the

Conventional Battery Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight

Energy Storage Technologies are Vital & Indispensable in

Sustaining a Civilization Founded on the Consumption of Large

Quantities of Energy: Global Energy Storage Deployments (In

Gigawatt Hours) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024

Vendors of Supercapacitors, News & Stories

Recent Industry Activity

Supercapacitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

57 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Backup Power Drives Demand for

Supercapacitors in UPS

Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up the Monetary

Value of Electricity Reliability & the Significance of

Supercapacitors in Offering Backup Power: Value Lost Due to

Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Growing Demand for Electric Power Backup Capabilities Drives

Interest in the Benefits Offered by Supercapacitors: Global

Back-Up Power Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,

2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Automobile "Electronification?& Push Towards Commercializing

EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Supercapacitors

Rapid Commercialization of EVs as Evidenced by the Expanding

Fleet Size Drives Focus on Developing Better Energy Management

Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency & Operating Range of

EVs: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for

the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rise of Microgrids & Increased Integration of Renewable Energy

in the Energy Mix Pushes Up the Importance of Efficient Energy

Storage Solutions

Supercapacitors Find Use as Resiliency Enhancers in Microgrids

Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Global Power Mix

Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions

for Utilities: New Capacity Installations Renewables Vs Non-

Renewables (In GW) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017,

2019, and 2021

Development of Newer Materials to Accelerate Commercialization

of Supercapacitors

Hybridization of Combustion Engines in Heavy Industrial

Machinery & Industrial Automation to Spur Adoption of

Supercapacitors

Growing Investments in Warehouse & Industrial Automation Brings

Supercapacitors into the Spotlight for Reliable Power Storage &

Delivery: Global Warehouse Automation & Industrial Robots

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and

2024

Rising Renewable Energy Investments Drive Parallel Demand for

Storage Solutions that Address Grid Stability & Power Quality

Issues

Supercapacitors Step In to Replace Chemical Batteries in Solar

Energy Infrastructure

Supercapacitors Gain Traction in Pitch Control Applications in

Wind Energy Facilities

As Clean Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, Electric Double-

Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) Will Rise in Prominence for

Renewable Energy Applications: Global Investments in Clean

Energy (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 &

2020

A Robust Consumer Electronics Industry Favors Complementary

Integration of Supercapacitors With Batteries

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet

User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells

Opportunities

Smart Home: Major Opportunity for Consumer Grade Supercapacitors

As Digital Consumerism Gains Ground & Ubiquitous Power Source

Become All Important, Supercapacitors Bring the Hope of

Filling-In the Performance Gap of Lithium Batteries: Global

Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 Through 2024

Search for Superior Alternatives to Batteries Drives

Applications of Supercapacitors in Medical Implants

Biological Supercapacitors Attract Significant R&D Interest

A Strong Medical Implants Market Supported by Growing Disease

Burden Offers a Fertile Environment for the Development of

Battery-Free Implantables: Global Medical Implant Market by

Region (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2020 and 2023

The Rise of Electronic Wearables Brings New Foldable, Flexible

Supercapacitors Into the Spotlight



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Double Layer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Double Layer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Double Layer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pseudocapacitor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pseudocapacitor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Pseudocapacitor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Application -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Supercapacitors by Type -

Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for

Supercapacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Supercapacitors

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for

Supercapacitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy

and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Supercapacitors by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Layer,

Pseudocapacitor and Hybrid for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Supercapacitors by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supercapacitors by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Energy and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Supercapacitors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Other

Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Supercapacitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supercapacitors by Type - Double Layer, Pseudocapacitor and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________