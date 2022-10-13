Global UAV Ground Control Station Market to Reach $850.5 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UAV Ground Control Station Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799850/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for UAV Ground Control Station estimated at US$586 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$850.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$602.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

- The UAV Ground Control Station market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$152.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Leveraging the Fast Evolving Role of UAV in Military &

Commercial Applications, the UAV GCS Market Poised to Evade

the Harsh Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

As Enablers of Efficient Control & Monitoring of UAVs, GCSs Set

to Widen Addressable Market in the Coming Years

A Note on Handheld, Portable & Fixed GCSs

Recent Market Activity

While the US Remains the Dominant Consumer of UAV GCS, China

Emerges as Fastest Growing Regional Market

World UAV Ground Control Station Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

World UAV Ground Control Station Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

UAV Ground Control Station - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

79 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for

Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs,

Spurring Parallel Opportunities to GCS Market

Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for

Drones to Amplify the Need for UAV GCS: Projected Defense

Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes

Well

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security

Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments

NATO STANAG 4671 Compliant UAV GCS: The Standard in Military

Applications

Defense Cuts amid COVID-19 Crisis to Slowdown the Demand for

Military UAVs in 2020

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$

Billion)

UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$

Billion)

Widening Use of UAVs in Commercial Applications Bodes Well for

Future Expansion of UAV GCS

A Review of Commercial UAV Applications

Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Services

Weather Forecasting, Environmental Monitoring, and Wildlife

Conservation

Agriculture

Healthcare

Mining, Energy, Manufacturing, and Inventory Management

Real Estate, Construction Planning, Infrastructure Development, &

Urban Planning

Airlines & Air Travel and Maritime

Food Services & Retail

Film Making, Live Entertainment, and Journalism & News Coverage

Outdoor Industry, and Sports & Fitness

Surveillance & Security

Personal Transportation

Technology Innovations and Fully Automated Versions to Drive

Next Wave of Growth in UAV GCS Market

A Review of Select Recently Unveiled UAV GCSs

Desert Rotor?s Advanced Portable Ground Control Stations

UAVOS? PGCS3 Portable Ground Control Station

Skynav Gov Scalable Controller from Auterion Government

Solutions for Government UAVs

ALTI?s UAS Ground Control System

GA-ASI?s Ground Control Station for STANAG-compliant

SkyGuardian UAV

AVIC?s Holographic Ground Control System

Leidos to Offer UASGCS-V4 Software Upgrade to the US Army

Susceptibility to Cyber Threats: Major Challenge



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 79

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799850/?utm_source=GNW



