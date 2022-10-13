Global UAV Ground Control Station Market to Reach $850.5 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UAV Ground Control Station Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799850/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal UAV Ground Control Station Market to Reach $850.5 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for UAV Ground Control Station estimated at US$586 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$850.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$602.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
- The UAV Ground Control Station market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$152.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)
Asseco Poland SA
BAE Systems plc
Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd.
Elbit Systems
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Robosys Automation Ltd.
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
The Boeing Company
UAV Solutions
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799850/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Leveraging the Fast Evolving Role of UAV in Military &
Commercial Applications, the UAV GCS Market Poised to Evade
the Harsh Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis
As Enablers of Efficient Control & Monitoring of UAVs, GCSs Set
to Widen Addressable Market in the Coming Years
A Note on Handheld, Portable & Fixed GCSs
Recent Market Activity
While the US Remains the Dominant Consumer of UAV GCS, China
Emerges as Fastest Growing Regional Market
World UAV Ground Control Station Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
World UAV Ground Control Station Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
UAV Ground Control Station - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
79 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for
Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs,
Spurring Parallel Opportunities to GCS Market
Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for
Drones to Amplify the Need for UAV GCS: Projected Defense
Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes
Well
Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security
Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments
NATO STANAG 4671 Compliant UAV GCS: The Standard in Military
Applications
Defense Cuts amid COVID-19 Crisis to Slowdown the Demand for
Military UAVs in 2020
Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$
Billion)
UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$
Billion)
Widening Use of UAVs in Commercial Applications Bodes Well for
Future Expansion of UAV GCS
A Review of Commercial UAV Applications
Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Services
Weather Forecasting, Environmental Monitoring, and Wildlife
Conservation
Agriculture
Healthcare
Mining, Energy, Manufacturing, and Inventory Management
Real Estate, Construction Planning, Infrastructure Development, &
Urban Planning
Airlines & Air Travel and Maritime
Food Services & Retail
Film Making, Live Entertainment, and Journalism & News Coverage
Outdoor Industry, and Sports & Fitness
Surveillance & Security
Personal Transportation
Technology Innovations and Fully Automated Versions to Drive
Next Wave of Growth in UAV GCS Market
A Review of Select Recently Unveiled UAV GCSs
Desert Rotor?s Advanced Portable Ground Control Stations
UAVOS? PGCS3 Portable Ground Control Station
Skynav Gov Scalable Controller from Auterion Government
Solutions for Government UAVs
ALTI?s UAS Ground Control System
GA-ASI?s Ground Control Station for STANAG-compliant
SkyGuardian UAV
AVIC?s Holographic Ground Control System
Leidos to Offer UASGCS-V4 Software Upgrade to the US Army
Susceptibility to Cyber Threats: Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
UAV Ground Control Station Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station by
Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station by
End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
UAV Ground Control Station Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
UAV Ground Control Station Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
UAV Ground Control Station Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
UAV Ground Control Station Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
UAV Ground Control Station Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
UAV Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Hardware and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
UAV Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Italy Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station
by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
UAV Ground Control Station Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station by
Component - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control Station
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV
Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for UAV Ground Control Station by
End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground Control Station
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UAV Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Hardware and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground
Control Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UAV Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground
Control Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
UAV Ground Control Station Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UAV Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Hardware and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground
Control Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UAV Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground
Control Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UAV Ground Control Station by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of World Historic Review for UAV Ground Control
Station by Component - Hardware and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground
Control Station by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for UAV Ground Control Station by End-Use - Defense and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for UAV Ground Control
Station by End-Use - Defense and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for UAV Ground
Control Station by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Defense and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 79
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799850/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global UAV Ground Control Station Market to Reach $850.5 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UAV Ground Control Station Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799850/?utm_source=GNW