Global Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tokenization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR

- The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$586.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured)

American Express Company

AsiaPay Limited

Bluefin Payment Systems LLC

Cardlink

Fiserv, Inc.

Futurex LP

HelpSystems, LLC

HST Campinas, SP

IntegraPay

Marqeta, Inc.

Mastercard Inc.

MeaWallet AS

Micro Focus International plc

Paragon Payment Solutions

Sequent Software Inc.

Shift4 Payments, LLC

Sygnum Bank AG

Thales TCT

TokenEx, LLC

VeriFone, Inc.

Visa Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Tokenization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for

Security Technologies & Solutions

Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years

2019 through 2025

Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports

Tokenization Market

Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and

Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New

Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches

An Introduction to Tokenization

Objective of Tokenization

PCI DSS and Tokenization

Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives

Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market

Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate

Market Growth

Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with

Majority Stake

SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to

Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015,

2020, 2025, and 2030

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to

Safeguard Sensitive Data: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy

Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review

Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption

BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions

Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization

Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide: Breakdown of

Real-time Transaction Volume by Country for 2020

Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst

the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth

Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash

Payments?

Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks

Opportunity for Tokenization Market

Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$

Million: 2012-2020

Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region

during 2020 to 2024

With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into

Play to Ensure Security of Transactions

Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by

Reason Cited for 2020

Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using

Digital Wallets in 2020

Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of

Tokenization Solutions

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales

Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019

Through 2025

Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies

Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of

Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities

Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises

to Adopt Tokenization Solutions

Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services

Presents Market Opportunity

SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions

Global Tokenization Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by

Organization Type for 2020

Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language

Processing (NLP)

Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer

Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation

Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances

Need for Tokenization

Global DevOps Market by Geographic Region (in US$ Thousand) for

2020 and 2027

Challenges Facing Tokenization Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Payment Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Payment Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Compliance Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Compliance Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for User

Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for User Authentication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

ITES by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & ITES by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 51: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 63: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills

Generated for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 69: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 81: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 87: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 93: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,

Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 99: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance

Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of

Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 105: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tokenization by Application - Payment Security,

Compliance Management and User Authentication - Independent

Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated

for Payment Security, Compliance Management and User

Authentication for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 111: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &

eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________