Global Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tokenization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR
- The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$586.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured)
American Express Company
AsiaPay Limited
Bluefin Payment Systems LLC
Cardlink
Fiserv, Inc.
Futurex LP
HelpSystems, LLC
HST Campinas, SP
IntegraPay
Marqeta, Inc.
Mastercard Inc.
MeaWallet AS
Micro Focus International plc
Paragon Payment Solutions
Sequent Software Inc.
Shift4 Payments, LLC
Sygnum Bank AG
Thales TCT
TokenEx, LLC
VeriFone, Inc.
Visa Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Tokenization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for
Security Technologies & Solutions
Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years
2019 through 2025
Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports
Tokenization Market
Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and
Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New
Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches
An Introduction to Tokenization
Objective of Tokenization
PCI DSS and Tokenization
Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives
Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market
Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate
Market Growth
Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with
Majority Stake
SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to
Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market
Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015,
2020, 2025, and 2030
Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to
Safeguard Sensitive Data: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy
Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review
Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption
BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions
Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization
Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide: Breakdown of
Real-time Transaction Volume by Country for 2020
Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst
the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth
Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash
Payments?
Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks
Opportunity for Tokenization Market
Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$
Million: 2012-2020
Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region
during 2020 to 2024
With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into
Play to Ensure Security of Transactions
Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by
Reason Cited for 2020
Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using
Digital Wallets in 2020
Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of
Tokenization Solutions
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies
Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of
Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities
Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises
to Adopt Tokenization Solutions
Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services
Presents Market Opportunity
SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
Global Tokenization Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by
Organization Type for 2020
Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language
Processing (NLP)
Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer
Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation
Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances
Need for Tokenization
Global DevOps Market by Geographic Region (in US$ Thousand) for
2020 and 2027
Challenges Facing Tokenization Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Payment Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Payment Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Compliance Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Compliance Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for User
Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for User Authentication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
ITES by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & ITES by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 63: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills
Generated for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 81: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI,
Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 99: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Application - Payment Security, Compliance
Management and User Authentication - Independent Analysis of
Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Payment Security, Compliance Management and User Authentication
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 105: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tokenization by Application - Payment Security,
Compliance Management and User Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated
for Payment Security, Compliance Management and User
Authentication for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 111: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tokenization by Vertical - BFSI, Retail &
eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Bills Generated in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Government,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Tokenization Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tokenization by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tokenization by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Bills Generated for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tokenization by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Bills Generated in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tokenization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799814/?utm_source=GNW