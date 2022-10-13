Global Small Arms Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799628/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Small Arms Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Small Arms estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rifle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pistol segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
- The Small Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.Shotgun Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
- In the global Shotgun segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$399.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$464.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured)
Accuracy International Ltd.
Arsenal 2000 JSCo.
Beretta Holding S.p.A.
Ceská zbrojovka a.s.
Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC
Daniel Defense LLC
FN Herstal
Glock Ges.m.b.H.
Heckler & Koch GmbH
Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd.
Kalashnikov Group
SIG Sauer GmbH & Co. KG
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Steyr Arms GmbH
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799628/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of Pandemic on the Military and Defense Sector
Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Guns
and Weapons Market
Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop
Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the
Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September &
November 2020
Impact of Pandemic on the US: Increasing Pressure to Reduce
Government Spending on Defense
Smart Guns Struggle to Find a Place in the US
Small Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Small Arms
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Growth Driving Factors
Restraining Factors
Analysis by Type
Global Small Arms Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver, and
Other Types
Analysis by End-Use
Global Small Arms Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, and Other
End-Uses
Regional Analysis
Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Small Arms
Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
Global Market for Small Arms - Geographic Regions Ranked by %
CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of
World, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Gun Sales in America Record New Heights
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Modernization Programs of Military to Boost Prospects
Soldier Modernization Initiatives to Fuel Demand for Small
Arms: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
Healthy Trajectory in Arms Trade Bolsters Market
US Dominates Global Arms Race
Impact of Diversion on Small Arms Market
Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small
Arms Diversion
International Laws on Small Weapons
Increasing Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by
Governments to Spark Demand for Ammunition
Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019
Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance
as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due
to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
Surging Defense & Military Spending Worldwide: Cornerstone for
Present & Future Growth
The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending
Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase
in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly
Spur Growth in Demand for Small Arms: Global Military
Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F
Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020
Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020
Law Enforcement End-Use Vertical Offers Lucrative Growth
Opportunities
Overview of the Rifle Market, the Largest Segment: Focus on
Military Rifles
Increased Spending on Defense to Boost Military Rifle Demand
Assault Rifle Demand to Spiral Because of Their Versatile
Functional Abilities
Fully Automatic Rifles to Dominate the Market for Military Rifles
Gun Makers Form Joint Ventures to Expand Globally
Sniper Rifles: Primary Usage in Law-Enforcement and Military
Applications
Drone Payload Gets Lethal with Integration of Sophisticated
Weaponry
Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Concerns over Illegal Trade of Small Arms: Major Challenge
Need for Action on Gender and Small Arms Control
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Small Arms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rifle
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Rifle by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rifle by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pistol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pistol by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pistol by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shotgun by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Shotgun by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Shotgun by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Revolver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Revolver by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Revolver by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Law
Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Small Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Small Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Small Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Small Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Small Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Small Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Small Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol,
Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Small Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol,
Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Small Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol,
Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Small Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 93
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799628/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Small Arms Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799628/?utm_source=GNW