Global Small Arms Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Small Arms estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rifle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pistol segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR

- The Small Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.Shotgun Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR

- In the global Shotgun segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$399.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$464.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Pandemic on the Military and Defense Sector

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Guns

and Weapons Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop

Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the

Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September &

November 2020

Impact of Pandemic on the US: Increasing Pressure to Reduce

Government Spending on Defense

Smart Guns Struggle to Find a Place in the US

Small Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Small Arms

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Driving Factors

Restraining Factors

Analysis by Type

Global Small Arms Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver, and

Other Types

Analysis by End-Use

Global Small Arms Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, and Other

End-Uses

Regional Analysis

Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Small Arms

Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for Small Arms - Geographic Regions Ranked by %

CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of

World, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Gun Sales in America Record New Heights

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modernization Programs of Military to Boost Prospects

Soldier Modernization Initiatives to Fuel Demand for Small

Arms: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Healthy Trajectory in Arms Trade Bolsters Market

US Dominates Global Arms Race

Impact of Diversion on Small Arms Market

Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small

Arms Diversion

International Laws on Small Weapons

Increasing Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by

Governments to Spark Demand for Ammunition

Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance

as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due

to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Surging Defense & Military Spending Worldwide: Cornerstone for

Present & Future Growth

The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending

Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase

in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly

Spur Growth in Demand for Small Arms: Global Military

Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020

Law Enforcement End-Use Vertical Offers Lucrative Growth

Opportunities

Overview of the Rifle Market, the Largest Segment: Focus on

Military Rifles

Increased Spending on Defense to Boost Military Rifle Demand

Assault Rifle Demand to Spiral Because of Their Versatile

Functional Abilities

Fully Automatic Rifles to Dominate the Market for Military Rifles

Gun Makers Form Joint Ventures to Expand Globally

Sniper Rifles: Primary Usage in Law-Enforcement and Military

Applications

Drone Payload Gets Lethal with Integration of Sophisticated

Weaponry

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Concerns over Illegal Trade of Small Arms: Major Challenge

Need for Action on Gender and Small Arms Control



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 93

