Turnover Q4 2021 /2022 : A growing financial year 2021/2022 with turnover of 906.5 million euros

Gonesse Cedex, FRANCE

Gonesse, October 13th, 2022

MANUTAN GROUP

Turnover Q4 2021 /2022

A growing financial year 2021/2022 with turnover of 906.5 million euros

In thousands of
euros		Turnover at the end of September 2022Turnover at the end of September 2021Q4 2022Q4 2021Q3 2022Q3 2021Q2 2022Q2 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021
Total turnover906 456819 874235 299225 678231 461200 825214 099181 264225 596212 107

Over financial year 2021/2022, the Manutan Group's turnover amounted to €906.5 million compared to €819.9 million the previous financial year, representing an increase of +10.6% (+9.8% at constant exchange rates and days, with an exchange rate effect of +0.6% and a day effect of +0.2%).

During Q4 2021/2022, the Group's business grew by +4.3% compared with the same quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year. This rise in the turnover stood at +5.4% at constant exchange rates and days (with a currency effect of -0.1% and a day effect of -1.2%). Overall, turnover reached €235.3 million, compared with €225.7 million in the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows:

In thousands of eurosTurnover at the end of September 2022Turnover at the end of September 2021Q4 2022Q4 2021Q3 2022Q3 2021Q2 2022Q2 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021
Enterprises706 631620 972171 206153 586178 043157 038182 265150 535175 118159 812
South329 800289 20078 20569 37483 40073 25485 98469 47382 21077 099
Centre180 977154 42444 73338 77745 63938 10346 28538 64544 32038 899
West125 703116 80631 81130 70430 93429 87832 23528 06230 72328 162
North40 92737 0249 2158 51410 3419 91710 6808 98210 6909 611
East29 22523 5177 2426 2167 7295 8877 0805 3737 1746 041
Local Authorities199 825198 90364 09472 09253 41843 78731 83530 72950 47952 295
South199 825198 90364 09472 09253 41843 78731 83530 72950 47952 295
TOTAL906 456819 874235 299225 678231 461200 825214 099181 264225 596212 107


At constant exchange rates and on a like-for like basis1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th QuarterFinancial Year
Enterprises+8.1%+17.9%+13.8%+12.4%+13.0%
South+6.5%+21.9%+14.3%+13.6%+13.9%
Centre+13.8%+16.3%+20.2%+15.9%+16.5%
West+2.3%+9.4%+3.4%+4.6%+4.9%
North+5.9%+17.7%+6.5%+10.4%+9.9%
East+21.0%+22.2%+30.2%+19.1%+22.9%
Local Authorities-3.9%+1.3%+22.0%-9.7%-0.1%
South-3.9%+1.3%+22.0%-9.7%-0.1%
TOTAL+5.1%+15.1%+15.6%+5.4%+9.8%
  • In comparison with the previous year, all the Enterprise Division's areas reported growth in the Q4. This growth was driven in particular by the dynamic momentum of the animation and expansion of all product offerings;
  • The activity of the Local Authorities division in the Q4 was down compared with financial year 2020/2021, mainly because deliveries were brought forward to the Q3. For the year overall, performance was consistent with the previous financial year.

Given the current inflationary and uncertain context, the Group will devote its best efforts to mitigating any impacts, all while remaining focused on the implementation of its development strategy. This strategy will notably involve expanding its offering of responsible products and services, its storage capacities, as well as strengthening its hybrid business model, combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and operational agility that is necessary in the current context.

About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialized in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimization strategy.

With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Publication of the Annual results 2021/2022:
scheduled for December 1st 2022 (after market closure)

