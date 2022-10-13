English French

Gonesse, October 13th, 2022

MANUTAN GROUP

Turnover Q4 2021 /2022

A growing financial year 2021/2022 with turnover of 906.5 million euros

euros Turnover at the end of September 2022 Turnover at the end of September 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Total turnover 906 456 819 874 235 299 225 678 231 461 200 825 214 099 181 264 225 596 212 107

Over financial year 2021/2022, the Manutan Group's turnover amounted to €906.5 million compared to €819.9 million the previous financial year, representing an increase of +10.6% (+9.8% at constant exchange rates and days, with an exchange rate effect of +0.6% and a day effect of +0.2%).

During Q4 2021/2022, the Group's business grew by +4.3% compared with the same quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year. This rise in the turnover stood at +5.4% at constant exchange rates and days (with a currency effect of -0.1% and a day effect of -1.2%). Overall, turnover reached €235.3 million, compared with €225.7 million in the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows:

In thousands of euros Turnover at the end of September 2022 Turnover at the end of September 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Enterprises 706 631 620 972 171 206 153 586 178 043 157 038 182 265 150 535 175 118 159 812 South 329 800 289 200 78 205 69 374 83 400 73 254 85 984 69 473 82 210 77 099 Centre 180 977 154 424 44 733 38 777 45 639 38 103 46 285 38 645 44 320 38 899 West 125 703 116 806 31 811 30 704 30 934 29 878 32 235 28 062 30 723 28 162 North 40 927 37 024 9 215 8 514 10 341 9 917 10 680 8 982 10 690 9 611 East 29 225 23 517 7 242 6 216 7 729 5 887 7 080 5 373 7 174 6 041 Local Authorities 199 825 198 903 64 094 72 092 53 418 43 787 31 835 30 729 50 479 52 295 South 199 825 198 903 64 094 72 092 53 418 43 787 31 835 30 729 50 479 52 295 TOTAL 906 456 819 874 235 299 225 678 231 461 200 825 214 099 181 264 225 596 212 107





At constant exchange rates and on a like-for like basis 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Financial Year Enterprises +8.1% +17.9% +13.8% +12.4% +13.0% South +6.5% +21.9% +14.3% +13.6% +13.9% Centre +13.8% +16.3% +20.2% +15.9% +16.5% West +2.3% +9.4% +3.4% +4.6% +4.9% North +5.9% +17.7% +6.5% +10.4% +9.9% East +21.0% +22.2% +30.2% +19.1% +22.9% Local Authorities -3.9% +1.3% +22.0% -9.7% -0.1% South -3.9% +1.3% +22.0% -9.7% -0.1% TOTAL +5.1% +15.1% +15.6% +5.4% +9.8%

In comparison with the previous year, all the Enterprise Division's areas reported growth in the Q4. This growth was driven in particular by the dynamic momentum of the animation and expansion of all product offerings;

The activity of the Local Authorities division in the Q4 was down compared with financial year 2020/2021, mainly because deliveries were brought forward to the Q3. For the year overall, performance was consistent with the previous financial year.

Given the current inflationary and uncertain context, the Group will devote its best efforts to mitigating any impacts, all while remaining focused on the implementation of its development strategy. This strategy will notably involve expanding its offering of responsible products and services, its storage capacities, as well as strengthening its hybrid business model, combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and operational agility that is necessary in the current context.

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialized in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimization strategy.

With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Publication of the Annual results 2021/2022:

scheduled for December 1st 2022 (after market closure)

