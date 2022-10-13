Associa Chicagoland Volunteers Provide 31,000 Meals To Feed Malnourished Children

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Chicagoland and NW Indiana, recently volunteered at two non-profit organizations – Nourishing Hope and Feed My Starving Children – to help others in need. Volunteers at Nourishing Hope packed dairy bags, sorted food, and loaded boxes to help feed those in the local community. At Feed My Starving Children, they packaged nutritional meals for distribution to starving kids worldwide. In total, 38 team members collectively packed 143 food boxes and provided 30,897 meals, which was enough to feed 85 disadvantaged kids for one year.

Founded in 1970, Nourishing Hope provides food, mental wellness counseling, and other social services, such as job and housing assistance, to Chicagoland residents in need. In 2021, the organization distributed the equivalent of four-million meals throughout the city. That included assistance to more than 21,000 families who turned to Nourishing Hope for assistance for the first time. For more information, visit https://www.nourishinghopechi.org/.

Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a global non-profit organization that believes hope starts with food. It works with food distribution partners that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. Since 2009, FMSC has distributed food to feed malnourished children in more than 200 countries. More than 90% of all donations are spent directly on meal production. For more information, visit https://www.fmsc.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals-on-Wheels.

“Hunger impacts virtually every community Associa serves, and we want to reach everyone until all are fed,” said Stephanie Skelley, CMCA®, AMS®, Chicagoland branch president. “No one deserves to go hungry when something can be done about it.”

