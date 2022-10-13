Off-Road Motorcycles Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% for the next 10 years, states Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Off-Road Motorcycle Market was valued at US$ 14.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 27 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the Off-Road Motorcycle market includes global industry analysis for 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032. As per the findings of the report, motocross motorcycles will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category.



Motocross remains the leading category owing to the increasing popularity of Motocross events

Motocross as a sport has been growing in popularity, with a resultant increase in demand for motocross motorcycles. Innovations in both motorcycles and events as a whole have boosted their popularity. This category witnessed a CAGR of 6.1% in 2017-2022 and has a forecasted CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Off-Roading Apps encouraging the use of Off-Road motorbikes through Safety, community and trail-planning features

A multitude of apps and Websites catering to Off-Road Bikers have emerged over the past two decades. Features such as trail planning, Community Interaction options, and safety alerts have led to a change in the perception of Off-Road Motorcycling, making consumers feel more secure in planning both group and solo trips.

Technological improvements and preferential policies for electric vehicles are driving demand.

Preferential policies such as purchase tax exemptions for electric vehicles as well as the reduction in prices of Lithium-Ion batteries, a key component for Off-Road Motorcycles, are positively affecting market demand.

Defence Sector to boost demand for electric Off-Road Motorcycles

Stealth operations require vehicles that can move through difficult terrain, remain hard to track by having little to no detectable smell or emissions and can wait in complete silence. Off-Road Motorcycles, particularly those of the electric variety are proving to be a popular solution.

“Off-Road motorcycle providers are closely working on developments in electric forms of Off-road motorcycles in order to harness the growing demand and preferential legislature.” comments an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Off-Road Motorcycle Market: Competition Insights

Off-Road Motorcycles manufacturers are largely aiming at creating new design concepts, harnessing new technologies, developing lower-cost models to attract wider audiences, and creating more environmentally efficient versions of their products. The key companies operating in the Off-Road Motorcycles market include Harley-Davidson Incorporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Some of the recent developments by key providers of Off-Road Motorcycles are as follows:

In May 2022, Chongqing Qiulong Technology Co., Ltd, launched SUR-RON, an electric off-road motorcycle in China.

In December 2021, Harley-Davidson's electrical motorcycle brand LiveWire was separated and made public through a merger with the acquisition corp AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.

In December 2021, India Kawasaki Motors launched M Y22L KLX450R, a purpose-built off-road motorcycle with a 4 stroke engine and higher amount of low-end torque.

India Kawasaki Motors launched M Y22L KLX450R, a purpose-built off-road motorcycle with a 4 stroke engine and higher amount of low-end torque. In October 2021, Volcon, who manufactures off-road electric motorcycles had an IPO, listing on the Nasdaq with “VLCN” as their symbol.

Key Segments Covered in Off-Road Motorcycles Industry Survey

Off-Road Motorcycles Market by Type:

Display Motocross Motorcycles

Enduro Motorcycles

Trail Motorcycles

Track-racing Motorcycles

Off-Road Motorcycles Market by Sales Channel:

Retail Sales

Institutional Sales

Off-Road Motorcycles Market by Region:

North America Off-Road Motorcycles Market

Europe Off-Road Motorcycles Market

Asia Pacific Off-Road Motorcycles Market

Middle East & Africa Off-Road Motorcycles Market

Latin America Off-Road Motorcycles Market



