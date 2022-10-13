Gradient - Winner of 2022 Cybersecurity Technology of the Year by MassTLC

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradient , the Cybersecurity Mesh innovator, today announced it has won the 2022 Cybersecurity Technology of the Year Award from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council . MassTLC presented the award at a live reception held at the Verizon Innovation Center in Boston, MA, on October 11th. Gradient VP Product and Partnerships, George Harper, was in attendance to accept the award.



"We are thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award from MassTLC,” said Gradient CEO, Christian Wentz. “With cyber attacks on the rise, the failure of traditional enterprise cyber defense techniques to keep up, and the looming threats to post quantum cybersecurity, the landscape has never been more challenging. This award is a testament to Gradient’s position at the vanguard of cybersecurity innovation; and a clear affirmation that we’re developing the kind of solution that enterprises need most right now.”

Credential compromise is involved in 60-80% of all cyber breaches today, making it the leading attack vector left unprotected by current generation cybersecurity products. With its Cybersecurity Mesh solution, Gradient eliminates this threat entirely. By anchoring the credentials our digital world uses today, Gradient Cybersecurity Mesh is able to prevent compromises in everything from secure remote access sessions for remote work, cloud applications, and critical infrastructure.

Gradient’s technology is particularly timely in that it prevents credential-based attacks like those used recently against Uber, EA, Microsoft and SolarWinds, without cumbersome, manual Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) interrupting work flow. As a seamless overlay solution on top of existing applications and infrastructure, it enables powerful capabilities like next-gen Zero Trust Remote Access, cloud microsegmentation, and other elements of a Zero Trust Architecture.

This is the second industry award Gradient has received thus far in 2022. In June, Gradient was honored with a highly-coveted MassVentures START Award as one of the top ten most promising companies translating deep tech innovation into commercial adoption in 2022. The award entailed access to advisors, connections to Massachusetts business and government leaders, and a $100K grant towards commercialization.

For further information on or to request a demo of Gradient’s Security Mesh solution, visit: https://www.gradient.tech/

About Gradient Technologies

Gradient is pioneering technology that secures the world’s digital systems against ransomware and malware by preventing cyber attacks before they happen, at machine speed. Gradient Security Mesh is the only cybersecurity solution that continually protects and communicates, via patented secure hardware attestation, the complete security posture of every platform. Gradient’s mission is to secure the connected world, deploying to anything that runs code.