PepGen Presents Data from its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program at World Muscle Society Congress

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, announced the presentation of data from its Duchenne muscular dystrophy program. The data are featured in a poster at the 27th International Hybrid Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society taking place in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada from October 11-15, 2022.



PepGen’s Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development, Michelle Mellion, M.D., will present data from PepGen’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) candidate, PGN-EDO51, including data evaluating the potential of PGN-EDO51 in non-human primates and evaluating PGN-EDO23 (mouse equivalent of PGN-EDO51) in mdx and wild-type mice.

“Our Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) technology enables delivery of oligonucleotide levels in human muscle. In animal models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the EDO technology mediated very high levels of exon skipping and dystrophin restoration. We believe the combined results in human volunteers and animal models supports the potential of our platform,” Dr. Mellion said.

“We are excited to present data at World Muscle Society Annual Conference on the heels of our recent announcement of data from our Phase 1 Healthy Normal Volunteer trial of PGN-EDO51, our lead candidate targeted to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, where we observed the highest levels of oligonucleotide delivery and exon skipping in a clinical study following a single dose. We remain committed to our mission to develop transformative therapies for people living with devastating neuromuscular diseases,” said James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen.

Poster Details:

Title: Unlocking the potential of oligonucleotide therapeutics for Duchenne muscular dystrophy through enhanced delivery

A single dose of PGN-EDO23 in the murine mdx DMD model achieved up to 93.1% exon skipping and 99.7% dystrophin expression in skeletal muscle, and 62.3% exon skipping and 25.7% dystrophin expression in the heart

Three doses of the clinical product candidate, PGN-EDO51, in non-human primates achieved up to 78% exon skipping in skeletal muscle and 24% exon skipping in the left ventricle of the heart

Repeat dosing of the clinical product candidate, PGN-EDO51, in non-human primates demonstrated accumulation of exon skipped transcript with each dose in quadriceps and biceps



Presenter : Michelle Mellion, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

Date & Time : Poster presentations available throughout the conference from October 12-15, 2022

Additional details can be found on the conference website. The poster will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section on PepGen’s website following the meeting.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is an X-linked recessive muscle-wasting disease that predominantly affects males. This debilitating disease is caused by genetic mutations in the gene encoding dystrophin, a protein critical for healthy muscle function, and is one of the most prevalent rare genetic diseases, with an incidence rate of approximately one in every 3,500 to 5,000 male births. DMD is characterized by progressive muscle weakness, which leads to patients losing the ability to walk, a loss of upper body function, cardiac issues and difficulties breathing. DMD is invariably fatal by young adulthood. Despite significant advances in treatments for this devastating disease, current therapies are limited by poor delivery to muscle tissue and have yet to establish meaningful clinical benefit for DMD patients.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that are engineered to target the root cause of serious diseases. For more information, visit www.pepgen.com or follow PepGen on Twitter and LinkedIn.

