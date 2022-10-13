Travel Industry Veterans Launch TravManity, a Travel Booking Experience

WOOD RIVER, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravManity, a host travel agency, announced today a new booking engine and platform designed to help individuals make the most of their vacation days. TravManity, where travel meets humanity, offers a team of independent agents across the world to help travelers find the perfect experience. Gone are the days of the impersonal booking engine. TravManity combines the ease of use of online booking with the personal touch of a trained independent agent, providing just the right experience for the traveler.

Travel industry veteran Dr. Christopher Cokley and his investment group saw enormous potential in acquiring the assets of an existing travel company that experienced rapid growth in the early days of the host agency boom. Cokley, an innovative entrepreneur with experience serving in executive leadership positions at several publicly traded travel companies, will serve as TravManity's CEO. He understands the market and has surrounded himself with a team of industry veterans to build the next great travel company.

Shelly Coppersmith, COO of TravManity, has been solely focused on travel since 2001 and was instrumental in bringing about the processes and systems to support tens of thousands of home-based travel agents entering the digital world for the first time. She helped to reshape how travel is booked around the world.

Syreeta Grose, VP of Training and Compliance, has a similar pedigree and has been a top earning travel advisor since 2006. Concentrating on building and shaping future travel agents through robust training and learning opportunities, she's focused on building an updated training experience to help those new to the field excel in travel while ensuring agents remain compliant with various industry standards and regulations. She is certified in over 200 resorts, destinations, and tourism boards, and is a member of multiple travel associations.

"TravManity represents the best the world has to offer. People need new experiences and the opportunity to discover more about themselves, other cultures, and environments," said Dr. Christopher Cokley, CEO of TravManity. "Travel has a way of opening us up in ways that nothing else can. Studies have shown travel makes you healthier, it can relieve stress, enhance your creativity, and make you happier and more satisfied. I don't know of a more important mission than to help people lead healthier, happier lives, and that's exactly our goal and reason for launching TravManity."

To learn more about TravManity, please visit https://www.travmanity.fun.

About TravManity

Media Contact:

Syreeta Grose

VP, Training and Compliance

618-655-9477

sgrose@travmanity.com

