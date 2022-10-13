Eimskip: Information regarding Q3 results

English Icelandic

According to management accounts for July, August and September, which is now available, EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 will be considerably higher than in the same quarter in the previous year.

It is estimated that EBITDA in the third quarter will be in the range of EUR 48.6 – 50.1 million compared to EUR 36.8 million for the same quarter 2022. EBIT in the quarter is estimated in the range of EUR 32.8 – 34.3 million compared to adjusted EBIT of EUR 23.8 million for the same period 2022.

The main reasons for the increase in EBITDA are good financial results of the Company’s International Operations coupled with good utilization of the Company’s sailing system driven by strong demand for Trans-Atlantic services, continued good levels of import to Iceland, and exports from Iceland that picked up in the latter half of the quarter, as was expected.

Eimskip is still preparing financial results for Q3 2022 and the results are subject to change during that process and until the work on financial closing is completed.

The Company will publish its Q3 2022 results after market closing on Thursday 3 November 2022.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.