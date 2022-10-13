Peptide Therapeutics Market Worth USD 91.25 Billion with Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – In 2021, the global peptide therapeutics market size stood at around US$ 39.34 Bn. The report for peptide therapeutics market anticipates the market to expand at 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. It is projected that by 2031, the global peptide therapeutics market will cross valuation of US$ 91.25 Bn. Chronic illnesses are becoming more common and occurring more frequently as a result of a poor diet and reduced physical activity. In the forthcoming years, it is anticipated that the high prevalence as well as incidence of metabolic diseases will propel the global peptide therapeutics market.

As the number of elderly people grows, so do the incidence and also prevalence rates of various chronic problems including cardiovascular problems, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and immunological disorders. In the coming years, this aspect is anticipated to drive the global peptide demand for use in Alzheimer's peptide therapeutics. As a result of increasing demand for peptide therapeutics, market players are funding more on R&D efforts to develop novel peptide therapeutics.

The global market for peptide therapeutics is anticipated to be dominated by North America during the forecast timeframe. The regional peptide therapeutics market is growing due to strong healthcare system, advantageous reimbursement regulations, and availability of peptide therapeutics medications.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on application, in 2021, the cancer category led the global market for peptide therapeutics. Worldwide, cancer is the biggest leading cause of mortality. The WHO estimates that cancer will be responsible for about 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020. The capacity to deliver drugs with particular binding sites has made the use of therapeutic peptides in the treatment of cancer a viable route for the future expansion of the global market.

The parenteral category led the global market for peptide therapies in 2021 when it came to route of administration. As it guarantees rapid kickoff time, quicker and greater bioavailability, and improved treatment outcomes, parenteral administration is the most popular mode of administration.

In terms of technology, in 2021, the liquid phase category accounted for a major peptide therapeutics market share. For peptides with a length of under 15 amino acids, liquid phase synthesis is often preferred. Economical manufacture of peptides is made possible owing to liquid phase peptide synthesis.





Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Growth Drivers

In light of the increase in the usage of immunopeptides in medications for cancer and tumors treatment, the immunopeptide category is predicted to develop rapidly. The immunopeptides category is projected to be driven by the soaring cases of newly diagnosed cancer patients and high prevalence of cancer.





According to API peptide type, in 2021, the category of in-house category held a substantial portion of the global market. However, due to challenges in production due to strict quality requirements established by regulatory agencies, API producers opt for contracting out peptide manufacturing to CMOs in the biosimilar market.





Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Key Competitors

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bachem Holding AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Application

Cancer

Metabolic

CVD

Respiratory

GIT

Anti-infective

Dermatology

CNS

Renal





Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Type

Innovative

Generic

Technology

Liquid Phase

Solid Phase

Hybrid Phase





Type of Molecule

Vasopressin

Somatostatin

Calcitonin

Natriuretic

Immunopeptide





API Peptide Type

In-house

CMO

