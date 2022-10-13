Women-Owned Entrepreneurial Food Innovators at New York City Wine and Food Festival

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Wine and Food Festival is widely known as the largest food and wine festival in NYC. Le Sauce & Co. is excited to be featured in this festival from Oct. 13th through the 16th. The Food Network, along with a host of top chefs such as Duff Goldman, will be there to try and love Le Sauce & Co. gourmet finishing sauces. Le Sauce & Co.'s full line of finishing sauces can be found at www.lesaucecompany.com

Le Sauce & Co is a women-owned business and is quickly expanding to online and grocery stores across the USA. The innovative gourmet finishing sauces include White Wine Lemon Garlic, Classic Green Peppercorn and Roasted Poblano & Garlic, Mole de Puebla as well as Tomato Beurre Blanc and have become a consumer favorite to elevate dinnertime. Le Sauce & Co. gourmet finishing sauces are designed to create a gourmet meal in 10 minutes or less in the comfort of home.

The CEO of Le Sauce & Co, Lori Kirl, says that "This will be a great opportunity for growing family businesses to showcase their products and drive distribution so consumers can elevate their plates at home and not just at fancy restaurants."

Come see Le Sauce & Co. at the Fairway Tent to look at the delicious food they have created over the years with every finishing sauce.

Le Sauce & Co is a family-run business started in Boerne, Texas. The Kirl Family is filled with foodies, and their dream of having their own business in food came true.

