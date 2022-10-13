Faith Works Crisscrosses Georgia for Series of Get-Out-the-Vote Rallies to Promote Early Voting

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faith Works, Georgia's unified body of faith leaders fighting against the anti-voting law SB 202, announced today that it would crisscross Georgia during the month of October for a series of local rallies to highlight early voting opportunities and showcase the work of local faith institutions who are promoting the democratic ideal of voter participation. Earlier this month, Faith Works announced a massive effort to ensure that over 1,000 local churches, synagogues, mosques, and other faith institutions create their own customized voter engagement campaigns to ensure every person within their local congregations has the information and ability to vote this Fall.

In Faith Works' view, after a record turnout by African-American voters in the 2020 election, extremists in Georgia constructed and spent millions of dollars on a campaign designed to minimize and invalidate various communities throughout the state from voting, most specifically voters of color, for this year's election. The anchor of this effort was Georgia's new anti-voting law, SB 202, which passed without debate or discourse. SB 202 significantly diminishes the ability to request and submit absentee ballots, minimizes voting opportunities across the state, makes it a crime to offer food or water to people waiting in long lines to vote, and places the politically controlled legislature in control of the State Election Board, rather than the elected Secretary of State. To learn more about Faith Works, please go to FaithWork.Vote.

"In 2020, African Americans in Georgia made voting history, and we are clearly on the verge of doing it once again," stated AME Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, the Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District and a founding member of Faith Works. "Despite every effort by extremists to minimize black turnout this voting cycle, our communities are responding like never before with urgency and enthusiasm. With early voting finally rolling out next week, Georgia will see that our communities are organized and determined. People of faith will not be intimidated or marginalized, and I am so proud that it is the state's faith institutions who are supporting and promoting the ideals of our democracy."

FAITH WORKS TOUR LOGISTICS

The following regional rallies are scheduled throughout the month of October. Please note that in addition to the participation of Faith Works' statewide faith leadership, guest speakers are showcased for each event. The event will be open, and local multi-denominational congregations have been invited to each event. Each event will also be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and the Sixth Episcopal District AME Church's website.

In addition to the planned rallies listed below, Faith Works' statewide leadership will meet with local clergy for strategic planning purposes, and onsite GOTV activities will be organized during each stop along the tour.

Media wishing to cover the tour or travel with the Faith Works' leadership may contact Matthew Frankel at (917) 617-7914.

FAITH WORKS GET-OUT-THE-VOTE RALLIES

Macon - Tuesday, October 18 at 7:00 pm

New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church -- Dr. James L. Bumpus, Lead Pastor

475 Church St, Macon, GA 31217

Guest Speaker: Rev. Thurmond Tillman, First African Baptist Church, Savannah, Georgia=

Columbus - Wednesday, October 19 at 7:00 pm

St. James AME Church -- Rev. Joseph Baker, Lead Pastor

1002 6th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Guest Speaker: Dr. Anthony Corbett, President, General Baptist Convention of Georgia and Pastor, Lundy Baptist Church, Macon

Augusta - Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 pm

Bethel AME Church - Rev. Augusta Hall, Pastor

623 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30901

Guest Speaker: Dr. Jamal Bryant, New Birth Baptist Church, Atlanta

Savannah - Monday, October 24 at 7:00 pm

St. Philip AME Church -- Dr. Jai Haithco, Lead Pastor

613 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401

Guest Speaker: Dr. Da'Henri Thurmond, St. Paul CME Church, Savannah

Valdosta - Tuesday, October 25 at 7:00 pm

New Life Ministries -- J. Bernard Braswell II, Lead Pastor

5651 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601

Guest Speaker: Rev. Paul Little, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Macon

Albany - Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00 pm

Shiloh Baptist Church, Rev. Perry Simmons

325 W. Whitney Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

Guest Speaker: Rev. Lorenzo Heard, Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Chair-Elect Dougherty County Commission

Atlanta - Thursday, October 27 at 7:00 pm

St. Philip AME Church, Rev. William D. Watley, Ph. D., Lead Senior Pastor

240 Candler Rd., Atlanta, GA 30317

Guest Speaker: Dr. Charles Goodman, Lead Pastor, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta

Contact Information:

Matthew Frankel

MDF Strategies

matthew@mdfstrategies.com

917-617-7914



