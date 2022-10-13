Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Latest Revenue Share and Future Trends Analysis Report to 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Growing adoption of cutting-edge biopharmaceutical processes for synthetic APIs is a key active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market strategy. Emphasis on strengthening in house manufacturing of APIs will unlock promising avenues, indicate recent active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market trends. The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size is projected to reach US$ 331.3 Bn by 2031.

Growing investment for the development of biopharmaceuticals is enriching the prospects of global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. Focus on safety and efficacy of small molecule drugs has opened up incredible value-grab opportunity for firms in the market. Indeed, rise in number of product approvals in the segment has generated vast profit streams for market players. Especially pediatric formulations have come under intense purview of regulatory agencies in key regional markets.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1690



Key Findings of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Study

Need for Effective Medications for Cardiovascular and Chronic Diseases Propelling Revenue Growth : Rise in incidence and health burden of cardiovascular diseases and range of chronic diseases particularly diabetes has spurred research in new drug candidates. Biopharmaceutical companies are capturing value from the commercialization of targeted therapies. The cardiovascular diseases accounted for a leading share of the market in 2020. Rise in elderly population suffering from these diseases is spurring demand for medicines for managing the diseases, thus boosting the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size.





Rise in incidence and health burden of cardiovascular diseases and range of chronic diseases particularly diabetes has spurred research in new drug candidates. Biopharmaceutical companies are capturing value from the commercialization of targeted therapies. The cardiovascular diseases accounted for a leading share of the market in 2020. Rise in elderly population suffering from these diseases is spurring demand for medicines for managing the diseases, thus boosting the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size. Small-Molecule Cancer Drugs Presents Value-Grab Opportunity: Rapidly increasing adoption of small molecule drugs among pharmaceutical and biopharma companies has generated sizable revenue streams. Small molecule drugs accounted for a major market share in 2020, found the TMR study. A number of blockbuster drugs nearing expiry has fueled prospects of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. This has spurred development of generics, especially to target patients low- and middle-income countries.





Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1690



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Key Drivers

Steadily growing demand for branded or innovative prescription drugs for managing chronic diseases is a key underpinning for the expansion of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

Prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising incidence of cancer have posed considerable economic and health burden. Need for novel drugs to address the concerns is propelling R&D in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

Advances made in regulations pertaining to the safety and efficacy of APIs is playing a pivotal role in driving the evolution of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.





Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as remarkably lucrative region in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. The revenue streams are propelled by rise in drug development for biologics and generics. In particular, owing to patent expiry of blockbuster drugs for chronic diseases, the demand for low-cost generics is anticipated to gather traction in India and China during the forecast period of 2021–2031.

North America accounted for a major market share in 2020. The growth is fueled by sizable investments being made by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in synthetic APIs. Additionally, advancements in biological processing used for synthesis of APIs will open up new revenue streams in the regional market.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market include GlaxoSmithKline plc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Inc., Hisun USA, Inc., Lonza, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sanofi, Merck & Co., and Piramal Pharma Solutions.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1690



Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Segmentation

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Manufacture Type In House Manufacturing Contract Manufacturing





Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Drug Type



Branded or Innovative Prescription Drugs Generic Prescription Drugs Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by API Type Synthetic Biological Plant Extracts



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Application Anti-infective Cardiovascular Neurological Metabolic Disorder Respiratory Oncology Others



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Industry CROs CMOs Others





Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Region



North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Ophthalmic Drugs Market: The ophthalmic drugs market is expected to reach US$ 50.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2022 to 2031.

Homeopathic Products Market: The global homeopathic products market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 32.4 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Pain Management Therapeutics Market: The global pain management therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 98.0 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: The global peptide therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 91.25 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Collagen Peptide & Gelatin Market: The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 7.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Synthetic Biology Market: The global synthetic biology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 74.7 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Atipamezole Market: Atipamezole market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

