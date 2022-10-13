Investment in DDI management platform driving benefits for two out of three enterprises: EMA survey

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New independent research from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) and commissioned by BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS™ company, found that two out of three enterprises are realizing significant value from implementing a DDI management platform. Those enterprises identified three benefits of their investment:



enabled hybrid and public cloud adoption;

enhanced security;

accelerated network and IT automation.



Based on a survey of 227 IT professionals, the report was authored by Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Network Management at EMA. It explores the state of DDI maturity in enterprises that employ more than 2,500 people in North America and the United Kingdom.

DDI is comprised of Domain Name System (DNS), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), and IP address management (IPAM). Together, they provide the core services that route traffic and enable network communications.

Senior leaders and practitioners in network infrastructure, architecture, engineering, cloud computing and cybersecurity will find the report highlights the key drivers of DDI maturity, as well as the best practices and challenges associated with the technology.

“Reducing downtime and outages, minimizing security incidents, and gaining more control over your network are achievable goals,” said Andrew Wertkin, Chief Strategy Officer at BlueCat, which was recently recognized as a market leader and outperformer in GigaOm’s Radar Report for DDI. “Our customers use BlueCat’s DDI management platform to tame network complexity and deliver reliable, secure, and rapid access from users and devices to clouds and applications.”

“We had too many things we were doing manually with our small staff,” said a senior network engineer with a Fortune 500 retail company. “We were spending an hour a day just doing DNS entries. […] We are trying to automate more mundane tasks in DDI so our engineering team can focus on more important things.”

The research also highlights the downside of an immature approach to DDI, which is characterized by organizations using spreadsheets and open-source software. This do-it-yourself approach doesn’t scale well and is more insecure.

“We had an unstable and difficult-to-manage legacy environment that was based on OpenDNS,” a network engineer with a Fortune 500 aerospace and defense company told EMA. “It was garbage. It was not centrally located. We had no single-pane of glass view. It was all command-line. It was unstable and difficult to manage.”

