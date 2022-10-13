Sumo Logic Named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced it is positioned by Gartner in the Visionary Quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management. This signifies the second time Sumo Logic has been named to the Visionary Quadrant.



Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM consists of an elastic-scale data lake, adaptive detection analytics, and integrated SOAR workflow automation and orchestration. Built to help customers adapt security operations with increased precision and efficiency, Cloud SIEM is for customers at any stage of the security maturity lifecycle, from emerging practices to global Fortune 100 security operations centers. It also integrates with the industry-recognized Sumo Logic Observability solution to converge data, workflows, and analytics as demanded by many use cases in the modern digital enterprise.

“Security is transitioning rapidly, as digital transformation accelerates, increasing demand for new solutions that break down barriers across the enterprise to secure modern business,” said Dave Frampton, SVP/GM, Security Business Unit at Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM with integrated SOAR capabilities provide a platform to address persistent security operations challenges, as well as emerging security threat surfaces and workflows.”

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM features are SaaS-delivered to ensure customers get continuous access to new features and improvements automatically. This includes insights from Sumo Logic Threat Labs, a threat research and security detection unit. The Threat Labs team delivers a continuous stream of deep detection content, rules, rapid response guidance, and actionable best practices directly to Cloud SIEM, without requiring time-consuming updates or downloads.

The full report, “2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,” is available for download: https://www.sumologic.com/brief/gartner-siem-magic-quadrant/.

