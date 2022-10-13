Centura Health Names Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, Chief Clinical Officer

CENTENNIAL, COLO., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the region’s health care leader, is pleased to announce that Oswaldo A. Grenardo, MD, MBA, MSHA will serve as our new Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Centura Health. He will start in his new role on Oct. 16, 2022.

On a personal mission to celebrate diversity and improve health equity, Dr. Grenardo has a strong passion and enthusiasm for Centura’s healing ministry and the health and wholeness of all communities. In his new role, he will provide overall strategic direction and leadership for the sustained success of Centura Health in clinical excellence. He will work to optimize clinical quality and patient safety through a culture of high reliability, ensuring the health and safety of our caregivers, our neighbors and our communities remains at the forefront of what we do each and every day.

Dr. Grenardo most recently served as our Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. In this role, he inspired Centura to become a more diverse, equitable, and inclusionary organization. He was instrumental in launching the Centura Health Equity & Advancement Fund in 2021 and identifying and beginning to improve health disparities in our primary care clinics and hospitals for our diverse populations.

Dr. Grenardo practices as a family physician at Centura Health Physician Group (CHPG) Cornerstar Primary Care in Aurora and has served in management and governance positions in both the medical group and Centura’s clinically integrated network. He also serves as a board member at the Colorado Health Foundation and is the board chair for the Colorado Centennial Fund.

A Colorado native born at Centura-Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Dr. Grenardo has a bachelor of arts from Stanford, a master of business administration and master of science in health administration from the University of Colorado at Denver, and a doctor of medicine from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center School of Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency at University of Colorado Rose Family Medicine Program.

