NEXTAFF Named to 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 List

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF was recently named to the Franchise Times Top 500 list. The list is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. The company's comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model.

"The Franchise Times Top 500 is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available," said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels.

"Considering there are nearly 4,000 franchise brands out there, to be ranked in the Top 500 is a great accomplishment for our franchise owners and support staff," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "With over 20 additional territories on development schedules, I can only anticipate climbing higher on this list."

About NEXTAFF

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com.

ABOUT THE FRANCHISE TIMES TOP 500

The Franchise Times Top 500 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 500 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available here.

