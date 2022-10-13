Cirrus Data Solutions Reports Record Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2022 Results

SYOSSET, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Data Solutions (“CDS”), the market leader in block data mobility technology and services, announced it has achieved record results in the third quarter and year-to-date for fiscal 2022.



"Cirrus Data outperformed across all areas of our business during the third quarter and for the year-to-date 2022," said Wayne Lam, Chairman and CEO of Cirrus Data Solutions. "We unlocked new addressable markets by delivering industry-leading data mobility capabilities for hybrid cloud deployments in some of the most mission critical data centers in the world. Global bookings increased 318% year-to-date 2022 compared with 2021, all leading to rapidly increasing profitability and cash flow growth."

Third Quarter Company Highlights:

Expanded Cirrus Data Cloud and Data Mobility as-a-Service Offerings: Cirrus Data Cloud can now support the most secure data centers that prohibit access to the internet due to internal or regulatory security compliance requirements.

Cirrus Data Cloud can now support the most secure data centers that prohibit access to the internet due to internal or regulatory security compliance requirements. Added Compute-level Migration: Cirrus Data Cloud can now seamlessly automate the creation of virtual machine instances on the destination infrastructure. This new feature migrates the entire application host (physical or virtual) with the OS disk in addition to the data disks. The capability is available starting with VMWare ESX destinations, and will expand to include AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud, and other public cloud destinations.

Cirrus Data Cloud can now seamlessly automate the creation of virtual machine instances on the destination infrastructure. This new feature migrates the entire application host (physical or virtual) with the OS disk in addition to the data disks. The capability is available starting with VMWare ESX destinations, and will expand to include AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud, and other public cloud destinations. Increased Cloud Footprint: Cirrus Migrate Cloud is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure marketplaces. The additional marketplace offerings increase the accessibility of Cirrus Migrate Cloud through public cloud providers.

Cirrus Migrate Cloud is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure marketplaces. The additional marketplace offerings increase the accessibility of Cirrus Migrate Cloud through public cloud providers. Accelerated Global Sales Momentum: Q3 FY22 bookings increased 318% year-over-year, and 120% compared to Q3 FY21. New strategic customers and growing global channel partnerships in North America and Europe, contributed to the rapid and profitable revenue growth during the period. Key customer wins included several global 50 enterprises, several of these new customers deployed Cirrus data mobility solutions and integrated using REST API with existing permanent storage infrastructure, thereby achieving data migration on demand and “As-a-Service”.

"2022 is another dynamic period for organizations around the globe as they balance the dramatic growth in data and digital services with concerns about the macro economy,” said Ron Croce, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Marketing and Chief Revenue Officer at Cirrus Data Solutions. “Our cloud data mobility solutions offer customers outstanding ROI, leading to rapid adoption of this cloud storage cost optimization enabler. Cirrus Migrate Cloud solution was in a stealth marketing mode for the last year as early adopters began deploying the software-only solution and achieving outstanding results. With a year of record results, we are excited to lift the veil and begin sharing more exciting news about the rapid adoption of this Data Mobility-as-a-Service offering that has quickly become one of the world's leading block data mobility solutions."

More information on Cirrus Migrate Cloud is available at https://www.cirrusdata.com/cloud-migration/.

About Cirrus Data

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is a market leader in block data mobility technology and services. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners, including HPE, IBM, Dell Technologies, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle Cloud, Hitachi, NetApp, Pure Storage, Infinidat, AEBS, AHEAD, CDW, ConvergeOne, Logicalis, SHI, Park Place, Presidio, ePlus, Insight, Computacenter, Sirius, WWT and many others. Cirrus works closely with the Global Systems Integrators (GSIs) including Accenture, HCL, TCS, Capgemini and others. The company's flagship Mobility-as-a-Service offering, Cirrus Migrate Cloud, is also available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace. CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York, and has support centers in Dublin, Ireland, and Nanjing, China with sales and support offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Denver, London, Melbourne, Munich, Nanjing and Tampa. For more information, visit CDS online at www.cirrusdata.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Carlsson

Offleash PR

cirrusdata@offleashpr.com