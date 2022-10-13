Climate First Bank Supports Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian, Climate First Bank – a FDIC-insured commercial bank dedicated to environmental sustainability – has temporarily waived late fees for loan payments and overdraft fees on deposit accounts. From September 28 to October 28, 2022, bank customers will face no penalties for prioritizing hurricane recovery.



Details on financial relief for Climate First Bank customers include:

Overdraft fees on deposit accounts will be waived

Late fees for loan payments, including mortgages, will be waived

“I’m grateful to work for a company where the wellbeing of my community matters and helping fellow Floridians recover from this tragedy is a priority,” Climate First Bank’s St. Petersburg Branch Manager Edina Remic said. “Now is the time for corporate compassion as we begin rebuilding our homes and businesses.”

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Ian’s immense destruction,” Climate First Bank Founder and CEO Ken LaRoe said. “As rising temperatures and severe hurricanes, threaten Floridians lives and livelihoods, Climate First Bank remains committed to a better future for our people and planet with specialized loan programs that encourage businesses and residents to invest in sustainable infrastructure, green energy and climate-resilient buildings.”

