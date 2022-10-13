California Water Service Group Earns Great Place to Work® Recognition for Seventh Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) a Great Place to Work for 2022-2023, the utility announced today. This marks the seventh year in a row Group has earned this honor.



The two-part Great Place to Work® certification includes a Culture Audit© and a Trust Index©. The Culture Audit© focuses on the company’s programs and practices on hiring, internal communication, developmental opportunities, training, recognition, and diversity; the Trust Index© is based on feedback from all full-time employees about their experiences. The results were compared to other top U.S. workplaces to determine the company’s placement.

According to President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki, the company has been assessing opportunities to improve the employee experience, because when it takes care of employees, employees can take care of its customers. For example, the company enhanced an already robust benefits package that includes—beyond insurance and retirement plans—a family scholarship fund, a charitable donation-matching program, an employee stock purchase plan, and where feasible, flexible work schedules. Through company-wide employee surveys, focus groups for both individual contributors and managers, and support from the executive team, Group also developed a new, comprehensive internal communications strategy to complement ongoing efforts and keep employees informed and engaged.

“Our purpose is to enhance the quality of life not only for our customers, communities, and stockholders, but also for our employees. We value our nearly 1,200 team members and believe that being a great place for them to work will enable them to keep focusing on providing quality, service, and value to our customers, communities, and stockholders,” said Kropelnicki. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute year after year, and we will continue to work hard to earn our employees’ trust and satisfaction.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

ykingman@calwater.com

310-257-1434