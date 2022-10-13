L.O.L. Surprise!™ x FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Collaboration Encourages Fans to ‘Let Their Champion Out’

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.O.L. Surprise!™, the global sensation from MGA Entertainment, has teamed up with FIFA to encourage fans to ‘let their champion out’ with the launch of an all-new, super sporty and fun series of co-branded collectibles to celebrate the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Get ready to hit the field starting today with the limited edition L.O.L. Surprise! x FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Collection, featuring 12 different dolls to collect – 10 of the qualifying countries who will compete in Qatar, as well as a FIFA Fan and an ultra-rare Referee doll! Each doll will also include an exclusive, limited edition L.O.L. Surprise! trading card, as well as seven surprises to unwrap and accessorize each mini doll.

“The collaboration with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a perfect match with L.O.L. Surprise! pairing one of the most-loved global doll and collectible brands with one of the world’s most-loved global sports organizations and events,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment. “Together we hope to encourage kids – and adults – to ‘let their champion out’ and celebrate their sporty side with these two great brands.”

L.O.L. Surprise! x FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Collection will be available at key toy retailers in Qatar during all games as well as globally in major markets and retailers, including online at Walmart, Target, Amazon.

