Hanwei to Conduct Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSXV: HE.H) (the “Company” or “Hanwei”) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company approved a consolidation of the Company’s outstanding share capital on a ratio of ten (10) pre-Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Consolidation common share (the “Consolidation”), and completion of the Consolidation remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The effective date for the Consolidation is scheduled on Friday, October 21, 2022.



The decision was made by the Directors as it is believed that the Consolidation is in the best interests of the Company to reduce the number of outstanding common shares. The Company has 194,201,234 issued and outstanding pre-Consolidation common shares, following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 19,420,123 post-Consolidation common shares outstanding.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei’s principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition.



