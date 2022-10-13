Li-Ion Battery Cathode Performance and Cost Improvements Are Targeted by Forge Nano and Sylvatex in a New Collaboration

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvatex (SVX) Inc., Alameda, CA, USA, and Forge Nano Inc., Thornton, Colorado, USA, have signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") for the use of Forge Nano's proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition ("ALD") coating technology on Sylvatex proprietary Cathode Active Materials ("CAMs").

Batteries using ALD-stabilized CAMs consistently demonstrate improved performance for every application, including over 40,000 cycles in aerospace, faster charging electric vehicles, and long calendar-life grid-scale energy storage. The collaboration facilitates the delivery of next-generation Li-ion battery CAM at a commercial scale in North America.

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology using Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). ALD coatings on CAMs prevent unwanted chemical reactions, unlocking higher capacity, longer life, improved safety, faster charging, and a reduced cost over incumbent coating technologies. ALD also requires significantly less energy than incumbent technologies, and the combination with Sylvatex's capability to produce cathode active materials with reduced cost, capital, and carbon intensity will enable the production of cost- and climate-friendly high-performance materials for battery production.

"Sylvatex is pleased to be collaborating with Forge Nano to bring the technology needed to enable the next generation of batteries in North America," said Mel Luetkens, SVX's Chief Technology Officer. "Combining the improved performance enabled by ALD coatings with SVX's waterless cathode technology that produces CAMs at a 25% reduction in CAM cost and a 40% reduction in plant capital requirements over conventional processing. Using less energy and water will overcome the problems of cathode manufacturing that limit battery manufacturers and OEMs today."

James Trevey, Forge Nano's Chief Technology Officer, adds: "We are excited to be working with Sylvatex to develop high-performance CAMs to make lithium-ion batteries in North America. I believe that ALD is well positioned to enable the next generation of CAMs to be made in North America, leapfrogging outdated processes and improving supply chain security for Lithium-ion batteries. This collaboration adds to our growing set of partnerships across the battery supply chain to enable better batteries and fulfill our vision of using advanced materials to reduce the climate impacts of manufacturing.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology using Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). The Company's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable, and commercially viable for various materials, applications, and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and Particle ALD (PALD) equipment and services covers the entire spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing. Over the past few years, Forge Nano has received major support and signed meaningful partnerships with Volkswagen, LG Technology Ventures, Mitsui Kinzoku, Air Liquide, and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.

About Sylvatex (SVX)

Sylvatex (SVX) is transitioning the world's energy systems through foundational manufacturing improvements impacting our zero-emission electric future and grid storage. The Company has developed and is commercializing a lithium-ion battery cathode production technology that uses a sustainable, waterless manufacturing process. By unlocking greater cost-efficiency in battery production, SVX is enabling EV automakers and the battery supply chain to meet the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries while accelerating the widespread adoption of electrified mobility. For more information, visit https://sylvatex.com.

