Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Changes to Risk Ratings

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today an update to the investment risk ratings of the mutual funds listed below (the “Funds”).



Fund Name Previous Risk

Rating Updated Risk Rating Black Diamond Global Equity Fund Medium High Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund Medium to High High Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund Low Low to Medium

Such changes are a result of the risk rating methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly offered mutual funds.

No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Funds. The increase of the risk ratings will be reflected in the Funds’ offering documents, which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws. ETF units of Black Diamond Global Equity Fund (TSX ticker: BDEQ) and Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund (TSX ticker: BDOP) are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.