CORRECTION: AppFolio Accelerates Platform Innovation with New Security Deposit Alternative Solution, Smart Accounting Tools and PropTech Integrations

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced new capabilities within the AppFolio Property Manager platform and partnerships to serve the evolving needs of property owners and operators of single-family and multifamily rentals. The latest innovations include FolioGuard™ Security Deposit Alternative powered by Obligo, Report Builder, and Bank Feed, which together enable customers to increase productivity, grow their business and enhance the resident experience. Additionally, AppFolio has added seven new partners to AppFolio Stack™ , its integration marketplace launched earlier this year.



AppFolio’s newest capabilities continue its pace of rapid innovation and improve the property manager and resident experience:

FolioGuard Security Deposit Alternative, powered by Obligo, simplifies financial interactions between the property manager and their residents by eliminating the need for cash security deposits while still holding residents accountable for damages. Property managers retain the assurance of a full security deposit via a seamlessly integrated solution while also simplifying deposit collection and management.

Report Builder gives decision-makers quick answers to the critical questions that inform business strategy. AppFolio customers now have access to improved report customization and combination capabilities. These enhancements empower property managers to meet specific reporting requirements, save new reports for future reference and easily share findings all while maintaining drill-down capabilities.

Bank Feed is a smart accounting tool that automatically imports bank transactions and simplifies reconciliations utilizing AI, allowing property management organizations to keep cleaner books while freeing staff to focus on high-value, resident-focused work.



“Rapid innovation that helps our customers deliver a stand-out resident experience and grow their business has always been at the heart of AppFolio’s success,” said Jason Randall, President and CEO of AppFolio. “With that focus, I’m thrilled to share our latest innovation at our 10th annual Customer Conference, an event where we’ve forged many of the meaningful customer connections that drive our innovation and inspire our team. The AppFolio Property Manager platform enhancements and integration partnerships we’ve announced today continue AppFolio’s history of innovation that supports our customers as they navigate an ever-changing world.”

With the addition of seven new partners, AppFolio continues to build its fast-growing AppFolio Stack integration marketplace. This newest set of integrations for property managers simplifies everything from marketing to inspections and maintenance:

Homebase provides multifamily access control, property-wide WiFi and integration with smart apartment technology for a seamless resident experience.

LeadSimple syncs resident, owner and property data within AppFolio Property Manager to trigger a wide range of customizable workflows, set up drip campaigns and nurture prospects.

Opiniion streamlines the process in which property managers collect, analyze, publicize and act on resident feedback.

PetScreening helps users manage residents' pets and assistance animals digitally while maximizing opportunities for pet-related revenue.

ShowMojo helps automate the leasing process from answering prospective tenant calls and emails, to scheduling in-person showings and self-guided tours, to targeted prospect nurturing and detailed leasing intelligence.

zInspector is a collaborative field-to-office property inspection solution that enables maintenance staff to document and effortlessly share property inspections and tasks.

30 Lines transforms your company or property website with stunning templates that automatically display the most current property availability and pricing.



“ Our research confirms driving operational efficiencies is top of mind for property management executives and frontline staff in the current environment,” said Will Moxley, Senior Vice President, Product, AppFolio. “Our newest enhancements address that directly, helping our customers streamline key workflows and achieve greater productivity. Meanwhile, our growing list of integration partners gives our customers quick and easy ways to adopt new technology while retaining control of their data and maintaining the efficiencies their teams achieve by working from a single, easy-to-use platform."

“AppFolio Property Manager is a fully integrated solution for us,” said Gozen Hartman, Co-Founder and COO of Fairlawn. “From listing to lead to lease and beyond, these integrations combined with AppFolio’s additional capabilities mean our teams are freed from repetitive and cumbersome tasks and able to focus on more fulfilling and impactful activities. With their growing product offerings and partnership, AppFolio continues to position us for continued growth after we’ve more than doubled in size to 5,000 units within three years.“

For more information on product and integration availability, please visit https://www.appfolio.com .