Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2022 and Declares Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2022. The Company reported net earnings of $10.6 million or $1.24 per share compared to net earnings of $10.0 million or $1.17 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended August 31, 2022 were $167.6 million compared to $168.0 million last year.



For the nine months ended August 31, 2022, the Company reported net earnings of $28.2 million or $3.30 per share compared to net earnings of $27.8 million or $3.24 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $481.9 million compared to $472.9 million last year.

Results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were characteristic for this period where seasonal demand is historically strong, which was unexpected given current inflationary pressures. Attention paid to overhead expenses helped maintain margin levels as cost of goods increased. Inventory levels remain high and it will be crucial to level them out before year end in order for Goodfellow to reach its objectives.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.50 per share payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2022. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

August 31

2022 August 31

2021 August 31

2022 August 31

2021 $ $ $ $ Sales 167,574 167,953 481,886 472,911 Expenses Cost of goods sold 129,715 133,048 374,716 369,227 Selling, administrative and general expenses 22,126 20,210 65,464 62,922 Net financial costs 1,038 751 2,484 2,141 152,879 154,009 442,664 434,290 Earnings before income taxes 14,695 13,944 39,222 38,621 Income taxes 4,115 3,905 10,983 10,837 Total comprehensive income 10,580 10,039 28,239 27,784 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 1.24 1.17 3.30 3.24









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at As at August 31

2022 November 30

2021 August 31

2021 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 2,279 4,253 1,726 Trade and other receivables 76,201 63,246 72,118 Income taxes receivable 33 - - Inventories 142,082 109,787 115,046 Prepaid expenses 3,237 4,189 4,290 Total Current Assets 223,832 181,475 193,180 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 31,148 30,022 30,220 Intangible assets 2,235 2,650 2,789 Right-of-use assets 14,614 12,262 12,630 Defined benefit plan asset 10,441 10,397 1,901 Other assets 802 785 785 Total Non-Current Assets 59,240 56,116 48,325 Total Assets 283,072 237,591 241,505 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 31,590 9,246 24,681 Trade and other payables 42,744 37,897 41,680 Income taxes payable - 9,022 7,418 Provision 370 2,147 2,730 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,836 4,256 4,270 Total Current Liabilities 79,540 62,568 80,779 Non-Current Liabilities Provision 2,281 - - Lease liabilities 12,338 10,924 11,405 Deferred income taxes 3,151 3,151 1,597 Defined benefit plan obligation - - 1,280 Total Non-Current Liabilities 17,770 14,075 14,282 Total Liabilities 97,310 76,643 95,061 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,424 Retained earnings 176,338 151,524 137,020 185,762 160,948 146,444 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 283,072 237,591 241,505









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



For the three months ended For the nine months ended August 31

2022 August 31

2021 August 31

2022 August 31

2021 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 10,580 10,039 28,239 27,784 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 636 636 1,788 1,901 Intangible assets 153 153 455 467 Right-of-use assets 1,175 1,055 3,365 3,111 Accretion expense on provision 25 11 76 33 (Decrease) increase in provision (34 ) (76 ) 428 1,224 Income taxes 4,115 3,905 10,983 10,837 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (10 ) (1 ) (45 ) (8 ) Interest expense 508 247 1,007 707 Interest on lease liabilities 152 143 430 446 Funding in (excess) deficit of pension plan expense (15 ) 63 (44 ) 142 Other (13 ) 21 (38 ) (10 ) 17,272 16,196 46,644 46,634 Changes in non-cash working capital items 29,012 24,168 (39,462 ) (25,824 ) Interest paid (539 ) (287 ) (1,426 ) (1,300 ) Income taxes paid (3,070 ) (914 ) (20,038 ) (8,278 ) 25,403 22,967 (60,926 ) (35,402 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 42,675 39,163 (14,282 ) 11,232 Financing Activities Net (decrease) increase in bank loans (5,000 ) 14,000 6,000 9,000 Net (decrease) increase in banker’s acceptances (35,000 ) (50,000 ) 18,000 (12,000 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,282 ) (1,156 ) (3,702 ) (3,390 ) Dividend paid - - (3,425 ) (4,710 ) (41,282 ) (37,156 ) 16,873 (11,100 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,002 ) (238 ) (2,914 ) (975 ) Increase in intangible assets - - (40 ) (18 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 - 45 10 (992 ) (238 ) (2,909 ) (983 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 401 1,769 (318 ) (851 ) Cash position, beginning of period (3,712 ) (3,724 ) (2,993 ) (1,104 ) Cash position, end of period (3,311 ) (1,955 ) (3,311 ) (1,955 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 2,279 1,726 2,279 1,726 Bank overdraft (5,590 ) (3,681 ) (5,590 ) (3,681 ) (3,311 ) (1,955 ) (3,311 ) (1,955 )









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the nine months ended August 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share Retained Total Capital Earnings $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2020 9,424 111,805 121,229 Net earnings - 27,784 27,784 Total comprehensive income - 27,784 27,784 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (2,569) (2,569) Balance as at August 31, 2021 9,424 137,020 146,444 Balance as at November 30, 2021 9,424 151,524 160,948 Net earnings - 28,239 28,239 Total comprehensive income - 28,239 28,239 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (3,425) (3,425) Balance as at August 31, 2022 9,424 176,338 185,762





