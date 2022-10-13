The Web3 Game Industry Comes Together At The San Francisco Blockchain Week

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summary

The Web3 gaming industry will meet at UC Berkeley on November 2 to tackle issues that divide the industry

GAM3R Forum will elaborate on key insights from the Game Developer Report issued by Game7, which reveals the state of Web3 gaming and its challenges

Solana Labs, MetaMask, Magic Eden, and others will share indispensable ideas to propel the industry forward

GAM3R Forum by Game7 invites developers and thought leaders to build better and play better at UC Berkeley. Starting at 9 AM PST, the day-long event will feature some of the brightest minds in traditional and Web3 gaming -- like Forte Chief Business Officer, Chris Akhaven, SuperLayer Managing Partner, Kevin Chou and CEO of LifeForce Games, Catherine Carroll. The day’s events will break down challenges and share ideas that will propel the future of sustainable game economies.

Technical presentations, workshops, fireside chats, and panel discussions tailored for game developers will tackle issues that divide the industry. Each discussion will be curated based on the Game Developer Report produced by Game7, which found that many of the challenges facing Web3 gaming lie in the technology. The key takeaway: the industry needs more unbiased conversations.

“From the enthusiasm in our community [...] it was clear there needed to be an offline event to spark creative and productive discussions around the opportunities raised in Game7’s Game Developer Report,” says Jarret Siegel, former Global Head of Events, eSports at Riot Games. “By gathering the right people in the room, the intent is that there is an action taken afterward with new initiatives to progress the ecosystem overall.”

Attendees can expect hands-on developer workshops, collaborative sessions, and thought leadership from Solana Labs, Laguna Games, Magic Eden, MetaMask, and more. Only 400 spots will be made available.

Request an invite here:

https://g7dao.typeform.com/GAM3R



GAM3R Forum Address:

University of California, Berkeley

MLK Jr. Building, 3rd Floor Pauley Ballroom

2495 Bancroft Way

Berkeley, CA 94720

United States

For more information please email contact at gam3r.org and visit https://gam3r.org

