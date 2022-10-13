UPDATE -- Glenbow receives gift of $3.5 million towards Glenbow Reimagined Campaign from Philanthropists Dave Werklund and Susan Norman-Werklund

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenbow is thrilled to announce that its fundraising campaign, Glenbow Reimagined, has received a $3.5 million gift from Dave Werklund and Susan Norman-Werklund in support of the museum’s ongoing transformation. In recognition of this generous gift, Glenbow will be naming the museum's newly renovated second floor feature gallery the Werklund Exhibition Gallery in their honour.



As passionate supporters of arts and education, Dave and Susan’s contribution to the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign reflects a shared confidence in the benefits a revitalized Glenbow will bring to Calgary’s downtown.

The Glenbow Reimagined Campaign is transforming Glenbow into a people-centered place that celebrates Calgary’s vibrancy. As part of this transformation, the renovated feature gallery will span 11,000 square feet and showcase travelling exhibitions that explore historical and contemporary art, fashion, design and innovation from around the world.

“Glenbow is ecstatic to receive this generous support from David and Susan,” said Nicholas R. Bell, President & CEO, Glenbow. “This is one more extraordinary example of their continuing leadership in this community – and one that will bolster Calgary’s presence on a global stage. The world’s greatest exhibitions will find a home in our city thanks to the Werklund family."

“We are honored to have the feature gallery named after us,” commented Dave and Susan. “We are thrilled to see the vision for the newly revised Glenbow come to fruition and to be a part of the new and exciting exhibitions that will be part of Calgary’s vibrant cultural and arts scene.”

With the support of the Werklunds and other major donors including all levels of government, the Shaw Family Foundation and individual museum supporters, Glenbow has raised over $158 million to date. However, to sustain Glenbow’s facility, programming, exhibitions, activities and events for years to come, Glenbow is still welcoming additional community contributions. To learn how you can support the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive and gallery, Glenbow cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical objects – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum’s nearly 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow’s main building is closed as it renovates to become the JR Shaw Centre for Arts and Culture. While renovations are underway, visitors can experience exhibitions at the museum’s satellite gallery, Glenbow at The Edison.

