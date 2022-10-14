Vitatoken Launched The World's First Cryptocurrency Fund Trading Platform

New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ­Vitatoken is the platform that provides a one-stop solution to explore the crypto fund market.

There are funds that follow the traditional path that consist of a diversified portfolio and invest in a number of underlying assets. This type of funds can still be categorized by its targeted sector, such as investing in the tokens with the top market capitalization, investing in DeFi related tokens or investing in metaverse related tokens. On the other hand, there are funds that invest in a trading strategy that is peculiar to decentralized finance, including staking, lending, and borrowing on AAVE and Compound, hosting liquidity pools on Uniswap and Curve, etc.

Vitatoken is the world's first and largest crypto funds platform, gathering and recommending high-quality funds. Vitatoken provide a crypto funds platform that allows fund managers, users and us to achieve a win-win situation.

1. Users can buy popular cryptocurrencies

2. Users can buy well-classified and rated funds

3. Users can create, manage and grow your funds

More functions are coming soon.

The advantages of Vitatoken are as follows:

1.Easy and simple. Instead of picking from 20k+ cryptocurrencies, just buy vetted crypto funds, including DeFi theme fund, Metaverse theme fund, NFT theme fund, and more.

2.Open and transparent. Underlying asset addresses and transaction records of the fund are displayed to ensure that funds will not be misappropriated, such as the V10 index fund.

3.Safe and reliable. Regulated by state-level agencies CEZA and FinCEN and audited by Certik , the world's top audit agency.

4.Asset safety, UnionBank escrows funds and assists in handling fiat currency withdrawals and deposits. More and more people are choosing Vitatoken.

Contact:

Arvin Li

office@vitatoken.io

vitatoken.io





The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any company or asset.