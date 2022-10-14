Cable Blowing Equipment Market by Power, Cable Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market by Power (Hydraulically Powered, Pneumatically Powered, Electric-driven, Drill-driven), Cable Type (Micro-duct, Normal Cable) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cable blowing equipment market is projected to reach USD 133 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027.

This report covers key power drive types, namely, hydraulically powered, pneumatically powered, electric-driven, and drill-driven cable blowing equipment. Pneumatically powered cable blowing equipment accounted for the largest share of 33% of the market in 2021. The use of cable blowing equipments is solely dependent on deployment on fiber optic network for data transmission.



By cable type, the market for micro-duct segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period



These micro ducts allow fiber cables to be deployed to meet present service demands while also providing extra duct space that can be used to lay new cables to meet future demands as they develop. Color-coded micro ducts through which optical fiber bundles or micro cables are blown are found in multi-way micro ducts, which come in a variety of predefined sizes.



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the cable blowing equipment market during the forecast period



Asia Pacific has emerged as a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. The region is expected to witness substantial growth due to the high consumption of high-speed internet in the region. Asian markets encourage the development of 5G mobile technologies, with commercial deployments already implemented in South Korea and ready to be deployed in Japan and China in 2020. The APAC region competes via cost-effectiveness due to the availability of cost-effective labor in China, which provides an edge with lost manufacturing costs. This factor further drives the market for cable blowing equipment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Notable Growth Opportunities in Cable Blowing Equipment Market

4.2 Cable Blowing Equipment Market, by Cable Type

4.3 Cable Blowing Equipment Market, by Power Type

4.4 Cable Blowing Equipment Market in Europe, by Power Type and Country

4.5 Cable Blowing Equipment Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Throughput and Reliable Connectivity

5.2.1.2 Emergence of 5G to Drive Demand for Cable Installation Tools

5.2.1.3 Expansion of Telecommunication Infrastructure in Developing Nations

5.2.1.4 Expansion of Fiber Optic Network to Connect Data Centers to Boost Demand for Cable Installation Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Installation and Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Penetration of FttH/FttB to Create Opportunities for Cable Blowers

5.2.3.2 Fiber Cable Segment to Foresee Sizable Growth Opportunities in Fixed Broadband

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Project Management and Administrative Challenges

5.2.4.2 Environmental Issues Causing Delays in Fiber Optic Deployments

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Cable Blowing Equipment Market

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.7.2 Buying Criteria

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.8.1 Use Case - Plumettaz S.A. Collaborated with Rehau Vertriebs AG

5.8.2 Use Case - General Machine Products (KT), LLC and Valley Fiber

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events 2022 & 2023

5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.14 Trade Analysis

6 Cable Blowing Equipment Market, by Power Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydraulically Powered

6.2.1 Hydraulic Cable Blower Machines to Witness Moderate Growth Rate During Forecast Period

6.3 Pneumatically Powered

6.3.1 Pneumatically Powered Cable Blowing Equipment Held Over One-Third of Market Share in 2021

6.4 Electric-Driven

6.4.1 Electric-Driven Cable Blowing Equipment to Hold Sizable Value Share in Global Market in 2027

6.5 Drill-Driven

6.5.1 Drill-Driven Cable Blowing Equipment to Witness Lowest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

7 Cable Blowing Equipment Market, by Cable Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Micro-Duct

7.2.1 Micro-Duct Segment to Witness Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period

7.3 Normal Cable

7.3.1 Normal Cable Segment to Witness Slow Growth Rate During Forecast Period

8 Geographic Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Revenue Analysis

9.3 Market Share Analysis (2021)

9.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

9.4.1 Star

9.4.2 Pervasive

9.4.3 Emerging Leader

9.4.4 Participant

9.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

9.5.1 Progressive Company

9.5.2 Responsive Company

9.5.3 Dynamic Company

9.5.4 Starting Block

9.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends

9.6.1 Product Launches and Developments

9.6.2 Deals

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Plumettaz S.A.

10.1.2 Condux International, Inc.

10.1.3 General Machine Products (KT), LLC

10.1.4 Fremco

10.1.5 Lancier Cable GmbH

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Stanlay

10.2.2 Skyfiber Tech

10.2.3 Jakob Thaler GmbH

10.2.4 Upcom Telekomunikasyon

10.2.5 Ningbo Marshine Power Technology Co. Ltd.

10.2.6 Ningbo Huaxiang Dongfang Machinery and Tools of Power Co. Ltd.

10.2.7 Genius Engineers

10.2.8 Prayaag Technologies

10.2.9 Jetting AB

10.2.10 Adishwar Tele-Networks Pvt. Ltd.

10.3 Innovators

10.3.1 Gabe's Construction

10.3.2 Knet

10.3.3 Hexatronic Group

10.3.4 Anfkom

10.3.5 Ningbo Eastern-Grid Power Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

