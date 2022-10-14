The Worldwide Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market by Material Type (Engineered Resin, Fibrous Paper), Shape (Square, Diamond, Hexagon, Wheel), Flow Type (Counter-flow and Crossflow) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy recovery ventilator core market is projected to grow from USD 947 million in 2022 to USD 1,360 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The global market for energy recovery ventilator core are driven by factors such as the rise in residential and commercial construction projects in many developing countries, regulations and energy efficient standards by different government organizations, the necessity to improve indoor air quality in air-tight buildings and changing climate conditions.



By material type, the engineered resin segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of energy recovery ventilator core market during 2022 to 2027



Based on material type, the engineered resin is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The engineered resin has properties such as higher selectivity for water vapor over other gases, zero air crossover to prevent cross-contamination from the two-air stream, higher durability in wet and freezing conditions, and less susceptibility to degradation by mold and bacteria than other material cores.



The counter-flow inflow type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on flow type, the counter-flow is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This counter-flow energy recovery ventilator core are widely used for many residential and commercial application due to its high efficiency rate. This type of energy recovery ventilator core has an opposite airflow arrangement to maximize heat recovery.



By shape type, the hexagon segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of energy recovery ventilator core market during 2022 to 2027



Based on shape type, the hexagon shape is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The hexagon shape is widely used in many ventilation systems around the world. Many leading companies of energy recovery ventilator core manufacture hexagon shape cores. This type of core can be generally used in all applications and has properties such as structural strength and airtightness



The energy recovery ventilator core in North America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the energy recovery ventilator core market from 2022 to 2027. North America is one of the key market for energy recovery ventilator core. The region has high demand for the energy recovery ventilator cores due to the rising demand for good ventilation system, changing regulations to improve indoor air quality and increasing residential projects.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market

4.2 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Region

4.3 North America: Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Material Type and Country

4.4 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Attention to Indoor Air Quality

5.2.1.2 Climatic Changes and Environmental Concerns

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Noise and Discomfort

5.2.2.2 High Initial and Installation Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand in New Residential and Commercial Projects

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Frozen Energy Recovery Ventilator Cores

5.2.4.2 Challenges Involved in Retrofitting Existing Buildings with Energy Recovery Ventilators

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Ecosystem for Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market

6.3 Trends/Disruption Impact

6.4 Case Study Analysis

6.4.1 Heat Recovery System for Flexible HVAC Application

6.4.1.1 Objective

6.4.1.2 Solution Statement

6.4.2 Heat Recovery Ventilation for Energy-Efficient Buildings

6.4.2.1 Objective

6.4.2.2 Solution Statement

6.4.3 Replacement of Rooftop Units in School

6.4.3.1 Objective

6.4.3.2 Solution Statement

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Sorbent Ventilation Technology

6.5.2 Energy Recovery Ventilator Sulfonated Block Copolymer Membrane

6.5.3 Technology Analysis of Different Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Heat Exchangers

6.6 Average Selling Price Analysis

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.7.1 Methodology

6.7.2 Patent Publication Trends

6.7.3 Insight

6.7.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.7.5 Top Companies/Applicants

6.7.5.1 List of Major Patents

6.8 Key Conferences & Events in 2021-2022

6.9 Regulatory Landscape

6.10 COVID-19 Analysis

6.10.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market

6.11 Partnerships & Agreements Between Energy Recovery Ventilator Core and Energy Recovery Ventilator System Manufacturers

6.11.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core and Energy Recovery Ventilator System Manufacturers Deals

7 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Engineered Resin

7.1.1.1 Largest Market Share in the Material Type Segment

7.1.2 Fibrous Paper

7.1.2.1 Cellulose Films and Cellulose Fiber are Widely Used in Manufacturing of Energy Recovery Ventilator Cores

7.1.3 Others

8 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Flow Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Crossflow

8.2.1 Crossflow Energy Recovery Ventilator Cores are Flexible to Fit All Project Requirements

8.3 Counter-Flow

8.3.1 Counter-Flow Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Can Achieve Efficiency of Up to 90%

9 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Shape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Square

9.2.1 It is Generally Used in Applications Requiring Low Maintenance

9.3 Diamond

9.3.1 It Can be Combined into Different Configurations

9.4 Hexagon

9.4.1 Hexagon Cores Provide High Efficiency in Heat & Mass Transfer

9.5 Wheel

9.5.1 Wheel Can Give Energy Transfer Efficiency Up to 80%

10 Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies

11.3 Market Share Analysis: Energy Recovery Ventilator Core

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 SME Matrix

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Dynamic Companies

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Starting Blocks

11.7 Key Startups/SMEs

11.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Core, Inc.

12.1.2 Greenheck Fan Corporation

12.1.3 Ruskin

12.1.4 Beijing Holtop Air Conditioning Co., Ltd.

12.1.5 Hoval

12.1.6 Dais Corporation

12.1.7 Innergy Tech, Inc.

12.1.8 Xiamen Air-Erv Technology Co., Ltd.

12.1.9 Oji Container Co., Ltd.

12.1.10 Klingenberg GmbH

12.1.11 Karyer Group

12.1.12 Recuperator

12.1.13 Teasung Co., Ltd.

12.1.14 Eri Corporation

12.1.15 Renewaire, LLC

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Clean Air Nano Tech Co., Ltd.

12.2.2 Zhejiang Kodisen Environmental Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.

12.2.3 Gaon Tech

12.2.4 Zern Engineering

12.2.5 Polybloc Ag

12.2.6 Holmak

12.2.7 Shanghai Venttech Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd.

12.2.8 Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd.

12.2.9 Nantong Deli Purification Equipment Factory Co., Ltd.

12.2.10 Hangzhou Toplife Energy Resource Technology Co., Ltd.

12.2.11 Dongguan Houjie Zhengfeng Hardware Factory

12.2.12 Field Controls LLC

12.2.13 Zhongshan Fortune-Way Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

13 Appendix

