Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

The mosquito repellent bracelet is a very popular product for outdoor protection such as camping, jogging, fishing, gardening, etc. and especially for kids because they are fun. Different repellents are used in bracelets, generally they are made from a natural mosquito repellent such as citronella oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, geraniol oil and other natural perfumes. In this report, there are three type Mosquito Repellent Bracelets are counted including Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband, Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband and Electric Repellent Watch. Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market size is estimated to be worth US$ 253 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 392.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Electric Repellent Watch

Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Applications: -

Children

Adult

In terms of product, Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Adult, followed by Children.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

China is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.



Major players in the global market include: -

Parakito

Runben

Shanghai Windtalk Leisure

Kinven

babygo

Bugslock

Dabur

Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets key players include Runben, Kinven, Bugslock, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 7%.



TOC of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Research Report: -

1 Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Overview

2 Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

