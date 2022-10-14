Global Blockchain Market Research Report 2022-2027: Featuring IBM, AWS, Intel, Oracle, Huawei, SAP, Consensus Systems & More

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain Market Research Report: Forecast (2022-27)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report released by the publisher incorporates precise insights into the Global Blockchain Market from 2022 to 2027. According to the report, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 73.1% during the forecast period.



The research report is a combined set of data enfolding the key drivers, opportunities, challenges, restraints, trends, and more while enfolding the key strategies of the leading players. Besides, the analysis also entails the production, sales, & consumption patterns of each region & several countries, along with a significant emphasis on the competitive structure, market segments, industry, & the micro & macro environment during the historic, current, and forecast years.



The content of the research report is highly fragmented and covers rigorous strategies, statistics, trends, and forecasts. It also determines the presence & prominence of leading brands, their latest developments, product portfolios, cost structure, capacities, and their contribution to the expansion of the market, while highlighting the demand, distribution, profits, and growth momentum through the forecasted years.

Segmentation Analysis :

The analysis report exhibits a comprehensive study of different segmentations of this the high fragmented Global Blockchain Market.



Market Division in to, By Component

Services

Consultation

Development & Integration

Support & Maintainence

Platform

Market Division in to, By Provider

Application Provider

Infrastructure Provider

Middleware Provider

Market Division in to, By Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market Division in to, By Organization

Small

Medium

Large

By Application

Payment

Documentation

Exchanges

Supply Chain Management

Digital Identity

Others (Advertising insights, etc.)

Market Division in to, By End User

Manufacturing

Government & Transportation

Logistics

Healthcare & Lifescience

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Ecommerce

Others (Agriculture, etc.)

Similarly, the report also talks extensively about the different aspects across locations. Geographically, the Global Blockchain Market expands across the following region:

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The Key features of the Global Blockchain Market Report:

The research report on the Global Blockchain Market is estimated for the forecast years of 2022-2027. In the report, the stakeholder finds insights into the following aspects:

A comprehensive analysis of the rapid growth, ongoing trends, upcoming opportunities, & fluctuating statistics of the market.

Detailed & unbiased citations on the different business strategies of the prominent players

Showcases the milestones achieved across each region & segment, enabling stakeholders to have a better market understanding.

Depicting the numerous drivers, restraints, & challenges, and key aspects influencing the dynamics of the Global Blockchain Market and its performance over time.

The study is dedicated to making an exhaustive evaluation of economics, social problems, environmental factors, & technological advancements in the market and its likely place in the coming future.

Knowledge of the revenue, production, and manufacturer information gathered by the team of researchers at The publisher for the stakeholders to make informed decisions in the market.

Use of tools like SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, &Threat), PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, & Legal), and Porter's Fiver Forces Model for the factors in the comprehensive computation of the external environment

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Blockchain Ecosystem

4. Global Blockchain Startup Ecosystem

5. Case Study

6. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blockchain Market

7. Expert Verbatim-Interview Excerpts of industry experts



8. Global Blockchain Market Outlook (2017-2027)



9. North America Blockchain Market Outlook (2017-2027)



10. South America Blockchain Market Outlook (2017-2027)



11. Europe Blockchain Market Outlook (2017-2027)



12. Middle East & Africa Blockchain Market Outlook (2017-2027)



13. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Market Outlook (2017-2027)



14. Global Blockchain Market Policies, Regulations, Product Standards

15. Global Blockchain Market Trends & Insights

16. Global Blockchain Market Dynamics



17. Global Blockchain Market Hotspot & Opportunities

18. Global Blockchain Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth



19. Competition Outlook

20. Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

IBM,

AWS,

Microsoft,

SAP,

Intel,

Oracle,

NTT Data,

Earthport,

Consensus Systems,

Huawei,

Monax,

Ripple,

BTL Group,

R3.

