Patient Centric Healthcare App Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Grow at 21.9% Annually, Reaching $32.9 Billion by 2028

The global patient centric healthcare app market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.9% during 2022-2028. This report on global patient centric healthcare app market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global patient centric healthcare app market by segmenting the market based on technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the patient centric healthcare app market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Rising Geriatric Population
- Enhanced Access and Flexibility with Novel Technologies
Market Challenges
- Lack of awareness and Guidance
- High Cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market by Technology
- Phone-Based Apps
- Web-Based Apps
- Wearable Patient Centric Apps
Market by Operating System
- iOS
- Android
- Windows
- Others
Market by Category
- Wellness Management
- Fitness Patient Centric Apps
- Lifestyle & Stress Patient Centric Apps
- Diet & Nutrition Patient Centric Apps
- Diseases & Treatment Management
- Healthcare Providers/Insurance Patient Centric Apps
- Medication Reminders & Information Patient Centric Apps
- Women's Health & Pregnancy Patient Centric Apps
- Disease Specific Patient Centric Apps
Market by End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Use
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Athenahealth Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- iPatientCare, Inc.
- Klick Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic Plc
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- MobileSmith, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Siemens AG
