Global Automatic Variable Filtration Technology Market Report 2022: Key Players R2O Water Technologies, Process Research ORTECH, Eureka Forbes & BLUE&P Group Driving Significant Growth

The global automatic variable filtration technology market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as improved living standards, developments in water filtration technology, and stringent water safety regulations imposed by leading authorities worldwide primarily drive the demand for global automatic variable filtration technology market.

The downhill flow of filter media cleans the upward flow of influent in the automatic variable filter technology. It does away with the requirement for additional cleaning procedures or freshwater for cleaning filter media. A two-stage setup with two sets of media filters incorporated can operate in parallel or serial mode. The advantages of automatic variable filter technology are its lack of moving components, reduced power consumption, and cheaper operating and maintenance expenses. It provides quality on par with microfiltration technology and accomplishes the same thing for a lot less money than low-pressure membranes.

Due to their heavy use, rising demand, and use as a place to deposit garbage, water resources are rapidly running out. The demand for usable water resources is accelerating due to the rising level of water pollution, worldwide population growth, and urbanization. The government is creating legislation to ensure that municipal and industrial garbage is properly disposed of and treated before being dumped into water resources.

When poisons, pesticides, or trash build up in aquatic organisms, biological amplification or bioaccumulation takes place. This is damaging to the health of the aquatic organisms as well as to people who eat seafood. In order to make clean water accessible to everyone and make better use of the resource that is already available, the government and market players are attempting to incorporate cutting-edge technology in the water purification process. The use of advanced technologies in the water purification process and manufacturing of water purifying filters is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.



The global automatic variable filtration technology market is segmented into application, media filter set, fitting, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the global automatic variable filtration technology market is divided into municipal drinking water, wastewater treatment, wastewater recycling, and reuse, and pre-filtration.

Wastewater treatment is expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period. There are water scarcity concerns around the globe. Large amounts of water released from manufacturing industries and domestic places is deemed unfit and requires to through a water purification process. Wastewater treatment is an efficient technique which cleans the water and makes it clean for drinking purpose.



