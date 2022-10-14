Global Board Portal Market Report 2022: Increasing Digitalization of Work Processes and Information Flooding Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Board Portal Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Delivery Model (SaaS, Hosted, In-House), Generation (1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0), End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Board Portal Market was valued at USD 2190.85 Million in the year 2021. The increasing digitalization of work processes and information flooding is expected to drive the demand for board portals for simpler and safe access to any information without any constraint of time and place.

Additionally, the technological advances in IT sector have spurred demand for the adoption of portal services worldwide. As government regulations increase and board duties grow, small and medium enterprises are encouraged to adopt board portal technology. The factors driving the global board portal market are increasing security concerns in the organization, better collaboration between directors, lower cost of board portal solutions, growing trend of paperless board meetings and increasing demand for board portals in educational institutions.



Based on the Delivery Model segment, SaaS Model holds the major market share in the year 2022 and is expected to lead the segment in the entire forecast period. SaaS delivery uses a one-to-many model for software delivery, where a single SaaS provider supplies software services to multiple users. Additionally, the companies use analytical and artificial intelligence solutions to process the data.



North America region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Board Portal Market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Also, the new emerging markets in the European region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



The increasing digitalization and urbanization which is surging the adoption rate of online meeting software among enterprises to reduce the distance between the clients globally are propelling the market. The ongoing evolution of mobile apps and hybrid meeting solutions, combined with the potential End-Users for newer technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), has exciting implications for meeting owners and attendees alike and is likely to drive the market.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Board Portal market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Board Portal Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Board Portal Market by Delivery Type (SaaS Model, Hosted Model, In- House Model).

The report analyses the Board Portal Market by Generation (Gen 1.0, Gen 2.0, Gen 3.0, Gen 4.0).

The report analyses the Board Portal Market by End-User (Healthcare, Financial Institution, Oil & Energy, Non-Profit Organization, Education).

The Global Board Portal Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include - Nasdaq, Inc, Computershare, BoardPaq LLC, Diligent Corporation, Admincontrol AS, Passageways, Boardeffect LLC, Dilitrust SAS, eShare, aprio, Directorpoint LLC.

Key Target Audience:

Board Portal Companies

Software Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Board Portal Market: Product Overview



4. Global Board Portal Market Analysis



5. Global Board Portal Market By Delivery Model, Generation, End-User



6. Global Board Portal Market: Regional Analysis



7. North America Board Portal Market: An Analysis (2018H-2028F)



8. Europe Board Portal Market: An Analysis (2018H-2028F)



9. Asia Pacific Board Portal Market: An Analysis (2018H-2028F)



10. LAMEA Board Portal Market Analysis



11. Global Board Portal Market Dynamics



12. Market Attractiveness



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)



15. About the Publisher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzyfyj

Attachment