Baited Insect Traps Global Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Approaches Bolsters Sector

In the baited insect traps market, the US is the leading country globally. Baited insect traps are widely used in the commercial and residential sectors. Climate change-related changes have become a source of steady demand for baited insect traps. Infestation of pests globally has risen with increasing global temperatures following climate change.
The baited insect traps market continues to expand with growing demand for bedbug, ant, termite, and mosquito management services worldwide. Pest management activities are essential to safeguard a population against potentially harmful diseases. The baited insect traps play a critical role in preserving the local economies' health and the food sources from which we benefit.
- Continuous Disease Outbreaks Worldwide
- Surge in Prevalence of Vector-Borne Diseases
- Rising Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Approaches
- Rise in Pesticide Resistance
- Expanding Population and Rapid Urbanization
- Climate Change & Expanding Pest Populations
- Seasonality and Advent of DIY Insect Traps
- Low Penetration Rates in Developing Regions
- Difficulties Associated With Measuring Efficacy of Baited Insect Traps
Bait Type: Gel and paste baits for insects are one of the most general formulations used by professionals, particularly for use against termites, cockroaches, and ant infestations. These are also easy to apply, as they often come ready to use. Gel and paste bait formulations are insecticide products created when the active ingredient is combined with food or an attractant carrier.
- Gel and Paste Baits
- Granular Baits
- Liquid Baits
Pest Type: Cockroach bait is a modern pest control used to kill cockroaches at indoor sites. This pest control method effectively exploits the coprophagic and cannibalistic tendencies of cockroaches. Bait roaches come in various forms, including ready-to-use plastic stations and large plastic syringes.
- Cockroaches
- Ants
- Moths & Flies
- Bed Bugs
- Others
End-user: Regular usage of baited insect traps has become a necessary part of doing business in many commercial applications, especially in hospitality, hospitals, and retail warehouse where the numbers are high. The cost of baited insect traps is considerably smaller than the cost of loss due to pests, which tend to establish positive customer ties.
- Commercial
- Hospitality
- Hospitals
- Commercial Warehousing
- Agriculture
- Others
- Residential
- Others
Distribution Channel: Offline sales dominated the baited insect traps market and are expected to grow significantly due to less customer awareness and preference for online purchases. Department stores are retail stores that deliver products of several brands, with all of them assorted into separate departments. Vendors in the baited insect traps market have a lot of opportunities to explore and sell their products through this segment, owing to the immense customer outreach.
- Offline
- Online
- Spectrum Brands
- Catchmaster
- Henkel
- PF Harris
- Fujian Blue-touch Products
- TERRO
- Earth Corporation
- SC Johnson
- Pelsis
- Syngenta
- Aeroxon
