$6.9 Billion Worldwide Green and Bio Polyols Industry to 2027 - North America is the Largest Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green and Bio Polyols Market by Raw Material (Natural Oils and their Derivatives, Sucrose, Glycerin, Carbon Dioxide), Type, Application (PU Flexible Foam, CASE, PU Rigid Foam) End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green and bio polyols market size is estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5%, between 2022 and 2027.
Natural oils and their derivatives is the largest raw material segment of the green and bio polyols market
Based on raw materials, the green and bio polyols market includes natural oils and their derivatives, sucrose, glycerin, and carbon dioxide. The natural oils and their derivatives raw material segment led the application segment of the market in terms of both value and volume. Bio-polyols made from natural oils are also known as natural oil polyols. These polyols can be made from soybean oil, rapeseed (canola) oil, palm oil, castor oil, and sunflower oil.
The usage of a specific natural oil can be dependent on the region. All the natural oil polyols have similar sources and applications, but the materials are quite different, depending on how they are made. These polyols are colorless to light yellow. The viscosity of these polyols can vary based on the raw materials; it is determined by their molecular weight and the average number of hydroxyl groups present per molecule. The odor of these polyols varies based on the oil from which they are derived. Most natural oil polyols are quite similar chemically to their parent vegetable oils and are prone to rancidity.
Polyether polyols is the largest applications segment of the green and bio polyols market
Based on type, the green and bio polyols market is divided into polyether polyols and polyester polyols. The polyether polyols type segment accounted for the largest share in the green and bio polyols market in 2021. Polyether polyols are generally produced by the catalysis reaction of epoxides. They are mainly used in the manufacturing of PU flexible foam.
Polyether polyols contain multiple ether linkages and hydroxyl groups in their molecular form. Most of these polyols are used for manufacturing urethanes, surface-active agents, functional fluids, and synthetic lubricants. The physical properties of polyether polyols depend on the length of the polymer chain. These polyols have a molecular weight of more than 3,000.
PU flexible foams in the largest applications segment of the green and bio polyols market
Based on applications, the green and bio polyols market is divided into PU Flexible Foam, CASE, and PU Rigid Foam. The PU flexible foams application segment accounted for the largest share in the green and bio polyols market in 2021. PU flexible foams are used in different consumer and commercial products, including furniture, carpet cushion, transportation, bedding, packaging, textiles, and fibers.
These foams consist of slab stock, which is primarily used for carpet cushions and furniture. They are also used for office chairs, stadium seating, and auditorium seating. As a cushioning material, these foams provide support, comfort, durability, and energy absorption. PU flexible foams have a wide range of applications in the automotive industry, such as in seating, headrests, arms rests, heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) components, interior panels & skins, car & truck fenders, headliners, and other interior systems. The use of polyurethane for automotive design results in weight reduction, passenger comfort, and compressive strength in vehicles, thus driving the need for polyurethane flexible foams in the automotive industry.
Furniture & bedding is the largest end-use industry segment of the green and bio polyols market
Based on the end-use industry, the green and bio polyols market is divided into furniture & bedding, construction, automotive, packaging, carpet backing, others. The furniture & bedding end-use industry segment is the largest end-user of green and bio polyols. Increased construction activities in the housing sector, especially in emerging economies, have fueled the demand for furniture & bedding products. Growing income levels in the emerging markets have led to added expenditure on luxury commodities. The furniture & bedding industry is a rapidly growing market for green and bio polyols, which are being increasingly used to manufacture cushions for sofas, recliners, and upholstered chairs for both household and commercial purposes.
North America is the largest market for green and bio polyols market
The North America region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. North America is a leader in the polyurethane market in terms of demand and product innovation in improving performance and quality. New developments in applications, such as aerospace, automotive, and wind energy, also make North America a dominating market. The automotive, furniture, consumer durables, and food & beverage industries are the major consumers of these polyols in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Green and Bio Polyols Market
4.2 Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Region
4.3 North America: Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Type and Country
4.4 Green and Bio Polyols Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Use of Bio-Based Polyols in Polyurethane Used in Automotive, Furniture, and Construction Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Developments in Different Regions to be a Restraint for Market
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Concerns Over Depletion of Non-Renewable Resources and Environment Along with Innovations
5.2.3.2 Increasing Usage of Bio-Based Polyols in Construction and Other Industries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Availability of Raw Materials and Crude Oil, Higher Cost of Green and Bio-Based Polyols, and Imbalance Between Commercial and Food Crop
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 World Population Growth Trends
6.3 Value Chain
6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
6.4.1 Trade Analysis
6.4.2 Pricing Analysis
6.4.3 Technology Analysis
6.4.3.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane Advancements for Automotive Interior Coatings-Stahl
6.4.4 Case Study Analysis
6.4.4.1 Lanxess Introduces a Bio-Based Prepolymer Line - Green Adiprene
6.4.4.1.1 Objective
6.4.4.1.2 Approach: Optical Modeling for Paper Analysis
6.4.4.1.3 Result: Efficient Development and Optimization
6.5 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.6 Tariff and Regulations Analysis
6.6.1 Osha (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Standards for Cement and Concrete
6.6.2 European Union Standards for Silica Dust
6.6.3 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.6.4 Patent Analysis
6.6.4.1 Introduction
6.6.4.2 Methodology
6.6.4.3 Document Type
6.6.4.4 Insight
6.6.4.5 Legal Status of Patents
6.6.4.6 Top Companies/Applicants
6.6.4.7 List of Patents by Covestro Deutschland Ag
6.6.4.8 List of Patents by Dow Global Technologies LLC
6.6.4.9 List of Patents by Basf Se
6.6.4.10 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years
7 Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Raw Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Natural Oils and Their Derivatives
7.3 Sucrose
7.4 Carbon Dioxide
8 Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polyether Polyols
8.2.1 Flexible Foam Application, Especially in Automotive Industry, Driving Demand
8.3 Polyester Polyols
8.3.1 Case Applications Fueling Demand
9 Green and Bio Polyols Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 PU Flexible Foam
9.2.1 Growing Automotive and Furniture Industries Fueling the Market for Polyols in Flexible Polyurethane Foam Application
9.3 Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers (Case)
9.3.1 Increasing Demand from Construction, Packaging, and Manufacturing of Automotive Parts Driving the Market in this Segment
9.4 PU Rigid Foam
9.4.1 Growing Refrigeration Industry and Increasing Energy-Saving Standards are Driving Market
10 Green and Bio Polyols Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Furniture & Bedding
10.2.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies to Boost Segment
10.3 Automotive
10.3.1 Use of Green and Bio Polyols in Seats, Cushions, and Backrests to Boost Segment
10.4 Construction
10.4.1 Being Ecofriendly and Providing Efficient Sealing and Insulating to Boost Segment
10.5 Packaging
10.5.1 Demand from Healthcare, Military, Refrigeration, and Pallet Industry to Boost Segment
10.6 Carpet Backing
10.6.1 Use in Carpet Pads and Carpet Binders to Boost Segment
10.7 Others
11 Green and Bio Polyols Market: Regional Analysis
12 Impact of COVID-19 on Green and Bio Polyols Market
12.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12.1.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
12.1.2 Effects on Gdp of Countries
12.1.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography
12.2 COVID-19 Impact on Green and Bio Polyols Market
12.2.1 Impact on End-Use Sectors
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
13.3 Market Ranking
13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.6 Arkema
13.6.1 Stars
13.6.2 Pervasive
13.6.3 Emerging Leaders
13.6.4 Participants
13.6.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.6.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.6.6 Business Strategy Excellence
13.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Responsive Companies
13.7.3 Starting Blocks
13.7.4 Dynamic Companies
13.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
13.8.1 Deals
13.8.2 Others
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Major Players
14.1.1 Cargill, Incorporated
14.1.2 the Dow Chemical Company
14.1.3 BASSF Se
14.1.4 Emery Oleochemicals
14.1.6 Stepan Company
14.1.7 Biobased Technologies LLC
14.1.8 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited
14.1.9 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
14.1.10 Huntsman International LLC
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Novomer Inc.
14.2.2 Roquette
14.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals
14.2.4 Koch Industries
14.2.5 Arkema
14.2.6 Johnson Controls
14.2.7 Croda International plc
14.2.8 Piedmont Chemical Industries
14.2.9 Polylabs
14.2.10 Itoh Chemicals
14.2.11 Repsol S.A.
14.2.12 Huntsman Ifs
14.2.13 Xuchuan Chemical(Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
14.2.14 Stahl Holdings Bv
14.2.15 Shakun Industries
14.2.16 Oleon Nv
14.2.17 Huada Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
14.2.18 Synthesia Technology
14.2.19 Evonik
14.2.20 Acme Hardesty
15 Appendix
