Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Safety and Inspection Service

1400 Independence Ave., SW

Washington, DC 20250

Web: www.fsis.usda.gov

FSIS Office of Congressional and Public Affairs

Press (202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov



USDA Releases Proposed Regulatory Framework to Reduce Salmonella Infections Linked to Poultry Products

Agency seeks comments on framework at public meeting

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) today released a proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry products and reduce foodborne illnesses attributed to these products. The agency is hosting a virtual public meeting on Nov. 3, 2022, to seek input from stakeholders on the proposed framework.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that Salmonella bacteria cause approximately 1.35 million human infections and 26,500 hospitalizations in the United States every year. Of those infections, over 23% are attributed to poultry consumption. Foodborne illness can have a devastating impact, both personally and financially, on people’s lives, the cost of which reverberates through the economy. Data from USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) show the total cost for foodborne Salmonella infections in the United States is a staggering $4.1 billion annually and the cost for the loss of productivity to the economy $88 million. These are real costs to real people that can and should be prevented.

“We know that Salmonella in poultry is a complex problem with no single solution,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary Sandra Eskin. “However, we have identified a series of strategic actions FSIS could take that are likely to drive down Salmonella infections linked to poultry products consumption, and we are presenting those in this proposed framework.”

“This is a historic first step toward final product standards that are science-based, risk-based, enforceable, and effective at protecting our vulnerable loved ones,” said Amanda Craten, board member of STOP Foodborne Illness. “As a parent of a child who suffered from Salmonella illness and is left with permanent injury, I have advocated and engaged in the process to modernize poultry standards to ensure no child has to experience the devastation of a preventable, virulent Salmonella illness. I’m thankful that USDA is making the prevention of illnesses like my son Noah’s a priority.”

The proposed framework has been shaped by months of information-gathering and discussions with a wide range of stakeholders, researchers, and scientists. The proposed framework consists of three key components that, together, support a comprehensive approach to controlling Salmonella in poultry.

Requiring that incoming flocks be tested for Salmonella before entering an establishment;

before entering an establishment; Enhancing establishment process control monitoring and FSIS verification; and

Implementing an enforceable final product standard.

The framework under consideration also addresses cross-cutting issues of testing for Salmonella, the impact on small and very small establishments and data sharing.

Dr. Craig Hedberg, a professor at University of Minnesota School of Public Health and Co-Director of the Minnesota Integrated Food Safety Center of Excellence, agrees that this framework “is an important step towards moving away from hazard-based regulation toward risk-based regulation. Focusing on levels of Salmonella and highly virulent strains of Salmonella rather than just the presence or absence of Salmonella should reduce the number of illnesses associated with poultry.”

Dr. Angie Siemens, Vice President for Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory at Cargill, said, “In alignment with our strong commitment to food safety, Cargill supports the need to develop a public health risked based approach to assist in meeting the Healthy People 2030 Salmonella targets. We look forward to reviewing the FSIS Salmonella framework and engaging in a robust dialogue on this issue.”

FSIS is soliciting input on all aspects of the draft framework, related to the three components as well as the cross-cutting issues. An online copy of the proposed framework is available at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/inspection/inspection-programs/inspection-poultry-products/reducing-salmonella-poultry/proposed.

Concurrently, FSIS is gathering scientific evidence relevant to the approaches presented in the proposed framework.

Representatives from industry, consumer groups and other stakeholders are invited to participate in the public meeting. Attendees must pre-register to attend the meeting. To view the agenda and to register to attend, please visit the Meetings and Events page on the FSIS website. The meeting will be held on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET via Zoom.

FSIS is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the proposed framework, both at the public meeting and in written comments submitted to the meeting docket published in the Federal Register. Comments and information received on the proposed framework will be considered by FSIS before moving forward with any proposed changes to regulations or other actions. Anyone who wishes to provide oral comments on the proposed framework at the public meeting should indicate so when registering for the public meeting. Written comments should be submitted at https://www.regulations.gov. Interested persons will have 30 days to comment after the meeting notice is published in the Federal Register. To view the Federal Register meeting notice and information on how to comment or submit information, visit the FSIS website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/policy/federal-register-rulemaking/federal-register-notices/proposed-framework-controlling.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

###

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.