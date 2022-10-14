New York, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Raw Material, Sandwich Panel, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344620/?utm_source=GNW



The global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market was valued at $596.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,672.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.92% between 2022 and 2031 in terms of value. Europe dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market with a share of 31.11% in 2020. Europe, including the major countries, such as Germany, is the most prominent country in the market. In Europe, Germany acquired a major market share in 2020 due to the major deployment of countermeasures in defense in the country.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market is in the developing phase.The rising demand for increasing environmental concerns along with increasing adoption from new end users such as automotive manufacturers and construction industry.



The aerospace and defense industry has witnessed an increase in demand for organosheet due to its lightweight, outstanding strength, and design flexibility.



Impact



Some of the factors behind the expansion of the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market are increased demand from emerging countries, increased cost efficiency of manufactured parts, and increased fuel efficiency requirements in the aerospace and defense, and automotive industries.Emerging applications in end use segments such as construction, wind energy, and oil and gas sectors are boosting the demand for organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate.



However, higher prices of organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate than that of other plastic materials and glass, coupled with a lack of awareness of the products in developing countries, are some of the major factors inhibiting the market from flourishing.



Impact of COVID-19



The global lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in disruptions in manufacturing activity and supply networks and production halts, all of which had a negative impact on the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market in 2020. Furthermore, various end use sectors, such as automotive, construction, and aerospace, shut down their operations, resulting in lower demand for organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate in 2020.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Sports and Leisure

• Construction

• Others



Aerospace and defense was the largest application for the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UDtape laminate market in 2021 in terms of value. The demand for organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate in the aerospace and defense application was mainly attributed to the growing need to reduce weight in aircraft manufacturing.



Segmentation 2: by Product

• Organosheet

• UD-Tape Laminate



The UD-tape laminate segment dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market in 2021.UD tapes are widely used in semi-structural and structural applications and selective reinforcement of parts that are being produced by injection molding.



UD-tape laminates can be used for a variety of parts with varying geometries by thermoforming laminates. Such parts can withstand harsh conditions (extreme temperature, moisture, and exposure to harsh chemicals).



Segmentation 3: by Raw Material

• Fiber

o Glass Fiber

o Carbon Fiber

o Others

• Thermoplastic Resin

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polyamide (PA)

o Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

o Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

o Others



In terms of value, the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate industry was dominated by carbon fiber, which was valued at $313.0 million in 2021. The dominance of carbon fiber is attributed to its wide use in the aerospace and defense industry for component manufacturing and extremely higher prices of carbon fiber as compared to other fiber types. In the case of thermoplastic resins, PEEK held the largest share of thermoplastic resins in 2021.



Segmentation 4: by Technology

• Double Belt Press

• Static Press

• Continuous Compression Molding (CCM)

• Others



In terms of value, the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate industry was dominated by the double belt press technology, which was valued at $237.7 million in 2021. The dominance of the double belt press is attributed to its wide use in the aerospace and defense industry for component manufacturing. Presently, automotive and sports and leisure industries are also adopting organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate manufactured by double belt press technology, as the product manufactured by the technology is of excellent quality.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe - Germany, France, Spain, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe

• China

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and South America



The largest region in the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market is Europe.Europe, with authorities imposing several carbon emission regulations on automobile manufacturers, are propelling the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market in Europe.



The European aerospace sector is also highly engaged in the manufacture of helicopters, military and civil aircraft, systems, and equipment worth billions. It generates great demand for organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate.



Recent Developments in global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market



• In June 2022, Avient Corporation expanded its product portfolio by adding Complet REC long-fiber composite made from 25% to 100% recycled polyamide 66 and 25%-75% recycled thermoplastic polyurethane.

• In February 2022, Teijin Limited partnered with Fuji Design Co., Ltd. to recycle carbon fiber to reduce its CO2 emissions by 30% till FY2030.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the global organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market:

• Adoption of Lightweight Materials in the Automotive Industry

• Stringent Regulations to Ensure Sustainable Development

• Improved Production Efficiency Owing to Reduced Manufacturing Time



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenge:

• Lack of Knowledge about the Product

• Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different products, raw materials, and technologies available for the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape market and its potential globally. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the different products with usage in several applications.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture are some key strategies adopted by the key players operating in the space; for instance, in June 2022, Toray Advanced Composites was shortlisted as a composite material supplier as a member of the Advanced Composite Consortium (ACC) for supplying thermoplastics to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) hi-rate composite aircraft manufacturing (HiCAM) project.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape market are analyzed and profiled in the study involving organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape manufacturers.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

• Avient Corporation

• LANXESS

• Covestro AG

• Gividi Fabrics S.r.l.

• Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD.

• PGTEX

• Porcher Industries

• SABIC

• SGL Carbon SE

• Teijin Limited

• Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

• Toray Advanced Composites

• U.S. Liner Company

• Jiangsu QIYI Technology Co., Ltd.

• Sigmatex



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________