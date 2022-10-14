Global Milk Packaging Market Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2022-2027: Rising Demand for Single-serve Milk Packs is Anticipated to Impel Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global milk packaging market reached a value of US$ 40.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 51.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% during 2021-2027.



Milk packaging refers to the procedure of utilizing different types of containers to carry, identify, protect and enable merchandizing of milk. It aids in extending the shelf life of the packaged milk from a few hours to weeks and months. It acts as a barrier against microorganisms and other external factors like light and moisture.

Apart from this, milk packaging plays a crucial link between the manufacturer and consumer for the safe delivery of the milk through different stages of production, storage, transportation, distribution and marketing. It also enables manufacturers to differentiate their products from those of their competitors.



Milk is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins and fatty acids, and it assists in maintaining healthy bones, enhancing the immune system and preventing diseases like hypertension. Consequently, the demand for milk is increasing significantly which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the global milk packaging market.

Moreover, due to growing environmental awareness and consumers preference toward the usage of eco-friendly packaging materials, numerous manufacturers are financing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative packaging solutions. Further, the rising demand for single-serve milk packs is anticipated to impel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Some of the other growth inducing factors are increasing global population, inflating income levels, rising number of health-conscious consumers, diversified applications of milk in the food and beverage industry and the easy availability of flavored milk variants in the market.

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the packaging companies being

Amcor Limited

Indevco

Evergreen Packaging

Stanpac Inc.

Elopak AS

Ball Corporation

Graham Packaging Company Inc

SF Holdings Group Inc.

RPC Group Plc

Blue Ridge Paper Products

Crown Holdings

CkS Packaging

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Cups

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paperboard

Others

