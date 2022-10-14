Global Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market Report 2022-2027: Increased Use of Advanced Agriculture Tools and Machinery & Growing Demand for Higher-Yielding Crops Driving Demand

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market By Tank Capacity, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global solar agriculture sprayer market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
Factors such as increased use of advanced agriculture tools and machinery and growing demand for higher-yielding crops are driving the demand for the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
Solar-powered sprayers are devices used by farmers to apply pesticides and biofertilizers to agricultural fields. These devices are often solar-powered. During the spraying operation, photovoltaic cells on these sprayers are exposed to sunlight and used to produce electricity. There are typically two operating modes for solar agricultural sprayers: direct mode and indirect mode.
Electricity produced by polycrystalline PV modules mounted on the sprayer is used to operate the direct mode. Solar energy is quickly converted into electrical energy, which is then used for agricultural power sprayers. In the indirect mode, the energy produced during exposure is stored in a battery and then used to drive an agricultural sprayer.
Also, the ongoing research and development activities, innovative product development, and increased awareness about the benefits of using renewable energy sources are further expected to drive the market demand in the coming years.
Up to 10litres segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are in high demand as they are easier to handle and are widely available in the market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
- To classify and forecast the global solar agriculture sprayer market based on tank capacity, application, distribution channel, region, and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar agriculture sprayer market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global solar agriculture sprayer market.
- Agro Tec Corporation
- RSR Retail Private Limited
- Taizhou City Jiaojiang Jiangnan Agriculture Machinery Factory
- Deere and Company
- Hardi International A / S
- Buhler Industries Inc.
- Demco, Inc.
- Reddick Equipment Co
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Tank Capacity:
- Up to 10 liters
- 11- 20 liters
- Above 20 liters
Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Application:
- Field Sprayers
- Orchard Sprayers
- Gardening Sprayers
Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Solar agriculture sprayer Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
