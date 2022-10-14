Robotic Prosthetics Market to Perceive Remarkable Growth of USD 2548.38 Million and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.10 by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Segmentation Analysis

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Robotic Prosthetics Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The most appropriate, exclusive, realistic, and admirable Robotic Prosthetics Market research report is delivered with loyalty to all business needs. With the precise base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in this industry report. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the key accomplishing factors in this market report. The report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definitions, classifications, applications, and engagements. An international Robotic Prosthetics Market document is given by the DBMR team with reliability and the way in which expected.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the robotic prosthetics market which was USD 1,269.6 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2548.38 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Robotic prosthetics is a term used to describe the specialised and medical process of creating mechanical limbs and fitting amputees with them. In order for this interaction to function like a normal limb, electrode arrays are implanted in the cerebral region in charge of regulating the development of touch.

According to a study in Prosthetics and Orthotics International, as of 2017, more than 57 million amputations were caused by trauma worldwide. The market is expanding as a result of the rising number of amputations and the growing demand for better technologies to improve the quality of life for amputees.

Growing use of various connectivity technologies

The increasing number of ulcers stands as a key factor boosting the growth of the global robotic prosthetics market. In addition, the growing use of various connectivity technologies such as microprocessor controllers, Bluetooth, and other robotic technology improvements will also help this market flourish in the coming years.

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising prevalence of vascular disorders

The increasing prevalence of vascular disorders, obesity , diabetes, and osteoarthritis contributed to an increase in amputation incidences, which in turn helped the market expand. The increasing demand for and advancements in robotic technology, as well as government initiatives like the Amputee Coalition and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) to support the costs and acquisition of prosthetic devices for the amputee community, are key factors driving this business to incorporate.

Rise in leg amputations

Additionally, an increase in leg amputations caused by cardiovascular collapse, combat deaths, tumefaction, and intrinsic abnormalities is predicted to boost the robotic prosthetics market from 2022 to 2029.

Technological advancements

The overall growth of this market will be boosted by the increasing number of amputation instances on a global scale, significant advancements in the robotics field, and numerous initiatives performed by numerous governmental organisations.

Some of the major players operating in the robotic prosthetics market are:

Human Technology Inc. (U.S.)

HDT Global (U.S.)

Shadow Robot Company (U.S.)

SynTouch, Inc. (U.S.)

Ottobock (Germany)

Endolite (India)

Össur (U.S.)

Artificial Limbs & Appliances Pty Ltd (Australia)

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The Global robotic prosthetics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for Global robotic prosthetics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the Global robotic prosthetics market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

Challenges Faces by the Industry

On the other hand, the high implantation and maintenance cost of robotic prosthetic devices will obstruct the market's growth rate. The lack of awareness among people in developing and less developed countries will challenge the market.

This robotic prosthetics market research provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the robotic prosthetics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Size

Key Segmentation: Robotic Prosthetics Market

By Product Type

Prosthetic Arm

Prosthetic Knee

Prosthetic Feet/Ankle

Prosthetic Hand

By Technology

MPC Prosthetics

Myoelectric Prosthetics

By Extremity

Lower Body Prosthetics

Upper Body Prosthetics

End Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Robotic Prosthetics Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The robotic prosthetics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, technology, extremity and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the robotic prosthetics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the robotic prosthetics market due to improvements in robotics sectors, high penetration of technologically advanced products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the increasing population and rising amputated cases, growing healthcare facilities in developing nations.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Textile Fabric Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Textile Fabric Market, By Product Type Global Textile Fabric Market, By Technology Global Textile Fabric Market, By Extremity Global Textile Fabric Market, By End User Global Textile Fabric Market, By Region Global Textile Fabric Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

