Worldwide Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.29%

The global negative pressure wound therapy market size reached US$ 2,510.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3,419.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.29% during 2021-2027.
The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), or vacuum-assisted closure, refers to a therapeutic technique used to treat chronic wounds, infections and burns through a vacuum dressing. It is also used for treating diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, skin flaps and grafts.
It involves a sealed wound dressing attached to a pump that creates negative pressure in and around the wound to increase the blood flow and draw out excess fluid. This aids in the formation of granulation tissue, enhancing the blood flow and wound contraction while minimizing edema and preventing external contamination.
The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes and obesity, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. The rising incidences of diabetes mellitus are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common causes of arterial and diabetic foot ulcers, which are treated using NPWT devices. Additionally, the increasing utilization of technologically advanced single-use NPWT devices is also providing a boost to the market growth.
In comparison to the traditionally used tools, these devices are disposable, portable and highly cost-effective and can also be used for providing healthcare at home, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged hospital stays. Apart from this, the production of multi-wound NPWT devices and the development of dynamic pressure control and leak detection systems are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Device:
- Conventional NPWT Devices
- Single-Use NPWT Devices
- Accessories
Breakup by Component:
- Canisters and Dressings
- Pumps
Breakup by Wound Type:
- Chronic Wounds
- Acute Wounds
Breakup by Indication:
- Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
- Pressure Ulcers
- Venous Ulcers
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers
- Burns
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market
6 Market Breakup by Device
7 Market Breakup by Component
8 Market Breakup by Wound Type
9 Market Breakup by Indication
10 Market Breakup by End-User
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Acelity
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Carilex Medical Inc.
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Deroyal
- Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc.
- Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg
- Medela
- Molnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB)
- Smith & Nephew
- Talley Group
