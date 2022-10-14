Worldwide Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.29%

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global negative pressure wound therapy market size reached US$ 2,510.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3,419.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.29% during 2021-2027.



The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), or vacuum-assisted closure, refers to a therapeutic technique used to treat chronic wounds, infections and burns through a vacuum dressing. It is also used for treating diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, skin flaps and grafts.

It involves a sealed wound dressing attached to a pump that creates negative pressure in and around the wound to increase the blood flow and draw out excess fluid. This aids in the formation of granulation tissue, enhancing the blood flow and wound contraction while minimizing edema and preventing external contamination.



The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes and obesity, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. The rising incidences of diabetes mellitus are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common causes of arterial and diabetic foot ulcers, which are treated using NPWT devices. Additionally, the increasing utilization of technologically advanced single-use NPWT devices is also providing a boost to the market growth.

In comparison to the traditionally used tools, these devices are disposable, portable and highly cost-effective and can also be used for providing healthcare at home, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged hospital stays. Apart from this, the production of multi-wound NPWT devices and the development of dynamic pressure control and leak detection systems are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Device:

Conventional NPWT Devices

Single-Use NPWT Devices

Accessories

Breakup by Component:

Canisters and Dressings

Pumps

Breakup by Wound Type:

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Breakup by Indication:

Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Burns

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market



6 Market Breakup by Device



7 Market Breakup by Component



8 Market Breakup by Wound Type



9 Market Breakup by Indication



10 Market Breakup by End-User



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Acelity

Cardinal Health Inc.

Carilex Medical Inc.

ConvaTec Group PLC

Deroyal

Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg

Medela

Molnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB)

Smith & Nephew

Talley Group

